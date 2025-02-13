Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR - GDP reaction: Government must “stick to its guns” says IPPR
Pranesh Narayanan, economist at IPPR has reacted to this morning’s quarterly GDP data release from the ONS
“Higher than expected growth should be taken as a sign the government is heading in the right direction. The Bank of England expects the economy to grow even faster later in the year as the boost from higher public spending kicks in. The ship is starting to turn around.
“The pessimism post-budget seems to have been overplayed as firms prepared for the pain of higher taxes but couldn’t yet see the benefits of increased spending.
“Crucially, the government needs stick to its guns at the spending review. A strong economy needs well-funded education, healthcare, and legal systems—plus much needed long-term investment.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFS - Scottish council tax: ripe for reform12/02/2025 12:25:00
Council tax in Scotland – as in England – is out of date, regressive and distortionary. How should it be reformed, and what would the effects be?
IPPR - Revealed: Two in three white-collar tasks exposed to artificial intelligence10/02/2025 10:15:00
A new report by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) reveals the significant impact generative AI is having on UK society, both professionally and personally. The findings highlight an urgent need for government intervention to set a clear direction for AI’s role in daily life
The King’s Fund responds to the announcement of the Public Health Grant allocations in England10/02/2025 09:15:00
David Buck, Senior Fellow at The King’s Fund, commented on the announcement of the government’s Public Health Grant allocations 2025/26
IFS - Increase in Scotland’s land and buildings transaction tax (LBTT) inconsistent with any sensible tax strategy07/02/2025 09:15:00
Despite the publication of a Tax Strategy alongside the Scottish Budget, it is not yet clear what the Scottish Government’s vision for tax policy is.
Interest rate reaction: The Bank is still moving too slowly, says IPPR06/02/2025 17:15:00
Carsten Jung, principal research fellow and head of macroeconomics at IPPR, reacted to today’s decision by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee to cut interest rates
The King's Fund - Trans people and the NHS: the heat of the debate needs the light of evidence05/02/2025 13:25:00
2024 was a year in which trans health care was under the spotlight. We saw a flurry of announcements regarding and impacting the provision of gender-affirming health care for the trans community1, particularly for children and young people.
IFS - Urgent need to learn lessons from expensive energy support packages: better design could have saved £4.5 billion03/02/2025 09:15:00
Energy support packages significantly alleviated household losses, but they were poorly targeted and encouraged overuse of energy.
IPPR - Electric vehicles becoming ‘normalised’ as half of drivers know someone who owns one, new research finds31/01/2025 09:15:00
Half of all drivers now know someone who owns an EV, or own one themselves, and 55 per cent feel positive about them, according to new research which suggests electric vehicles are increasingly looked on as normal