IPPR: Government must build on asylum progress with accommodation reform and action on small boats

IPPR has responded to the migration and asylum statistics from the Home Office

The figures reveal that:

The initial asylum backlog has continued to fall from around 49,000 people at the end of March 2026 to around 40,000 people at the end of June 2026. The backlog has fallen by more than half compared to the year before.

Hotel use has also fallen in parallel to around 16,000 at the end of June 2026, compared to 32,000 at the end of June 2025.

The total number of people claiming asylum has fallen to around 86,000 in the year ending June 2026, around a fifth lower than the year before.

The number of worker visas issued in the year ending June 2026 fell by 30 per cent compared to the previous year.

Responding to the statistics, Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities, said:

“The government continues to make good progress on reducing the asylum backlog and closing asylum hotels. Faster processing of asylum claims is paying off.

"But two key challenges remain. First, despite lower numbers in hotels, tensions continue over asylum accommodation. As the current asylum contracts near their end, the government should urgently look towards a reformed model of asylum accommodation with greater local involvement. Action is also needed to tackle the appeals backlog, which is prolonging people’s stay in asylum accommodation.

"Second, there are still large numbers of arrivals in small boats, and the average numbers of people per boat continue to rise. Further cooperation with France and the EU is vital to prevent dangerous crossings, help with returns, and divert people on to safe routes.”

Marley Morris is available for interview

CONTACT

Rosie Okumbe, senior digital and media officer: 07825 185421 r.okumbe@ippr.org

NOTES TO EDITORS

IPPR is the UK’s most influential think tank, with dozens of alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. IPPR is an independent charity which has seconded staff to government departments including DHSC and DESNZ to support ministers on crucial policies such as the 10-year health plan and the industrial strategy: www.ippr.org