IPPR - Half of all suspensions issued to children with special educational needs

IPPR has responded to the latest exclusion data

The data shows that:

312,562 suspensions issued in Spring term last year, up by nearly 2,000 – or 5 per cent - on the previous year.

Exclusions also on the rise, with an increase of 6 per cent between Spring 2024 to 2025.

Children with special educational needs receive more suspensions and permanent exclusions than their peers, missing out on the most learning – with nearly half (49 per cent) of suspensions issued to children with SEN, despite only making up 20 per cent of the school population.

The poorest children – those in receipt of Free School Meals – make up around 26 per cent of the school population, but 60 per cent of all suspensions were issued to them.

The lowest rates of suspensions and exclusion are in London, with the highest in the North East, where the suspension rate is over 3.5 times that of London. In the North East the suspension rate is 6.5 – meaning around 6 and a half suspensions were issued per 100 pupils – compared to 1.8 in London. The suspension rate in the North East is also nearly twice the national average of 3.7 - demonstrating a high degree of regional disparity.

The most common reason for both suspensions and permanent exclusions was persistent disruptive behaviour – with 52 per cent of all suspensions and 38% of exclusions.

Responding to the statistics, Ellie Harris, principal research fellow at IPPR, said:

“Children and young people with special educational needs are clearly struggling in schools – despite the hard work of teachers and leaders. These are the young people who need school the most, who find learning the hardest, and benefit most from all school has to offer.

“Education in England is at a cross-roads – with reforms and investment on the horizon, the challenge now is to support schools to deliver a more inclusive system where needs are met earlier, behaviour is de-escalated and all children are supported to belong, achieve and thrive”

Previous analysis from IPPR found that when children are told to leave their school permanently, they go on to cost the state £170,000 over a lifetime in reduced earnings, welfare use, and criminal justice costs.

Ellie Harris and Avnee Morjaria (associate director and former teacher) are available for interview.

CONTACT

Liam Evans, head of news and media, 07419 365 334 l.evans@ippr.org

NOTES TO EDITORS