Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR - Home Office approach to asylum backlog could push people ‘underground’, says IPPR
Today’s quarterly immigration statistics from the Home Office reveal that the number of people in the asylum backlog at the end of June 2023 increased to just over 175,000. While the government has reduced the number of cases in the legacy backlog, this has been offset by new cases entering the asylum system.
Further analysis by IPPR highlights that:
-
The number of withdrawal decisions has soared in the first half of the year, making up 47% of all initial asylum decisions. This suggests that the backlog is being driven down in large part by withdrawals, rather than substantive decisions. This risks pushing people underground and into the informal economy, while creating more work for the Home Office in the long run as people make fresh asylum claims.
-
The numbers of people arriving through the UK’s resettlement schemes continues at an extremely low rate. In the first half of the year, only 101 people were resettled through the different pathways of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme. In the same period, 1,474 Afghans were detected arriving in the UK on small boats.
-
Even if the government manages to eliminate the ‘legacy backlog’ of asylum applications, the new Illegal Migration Act could create a growing ‘perma-backlog’ of people trapped in limbo in the UK, who cannot be removed and whose claims cannot be processed.
Responding to the statistics, Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities, said:
“The government is still far-off from getting on top of the asylum backlog. While the Home Office is bringing down the ‘legacy backlog’ of older cases, this is being offset by new applications from recent arrivals.
“Moreover, many of the most recent decisions by the Home Office are withdrawals rather than grants or refusals. In the long run, this could backfire on the government, as people whose applications are withdrawn end up being pushed underground or make fresh asylum claims.
“Once the government implements the Illegal Migration Act, this could make matters even worse. Even if the Rwanda scheme is ruled to be lawful by the Supreme Court, it is likely that the number of arrivals will outpace the number of removals, creating a growing ‘perma-backlog’ of asylum seekers trapped in limbo. This could cost the Home Office billions each year.”
Available for interview:
-
Marley Morris, associate director for migration at IPPR
-
Amreen Qureshi, research fellow at IPPR
NOTES TO EDITORS
-
IPPR’s research into the current situation with the UK’s asylum system can be found here: https://www.ippr.org/research/publications/the-asylum-in-tray-in-2025
-
IPPR’s research into warming public attitudes to immigration can be found here: https://www.ippr.org/research/publications/a-new-consensus
-
IPPR’s research into the rise in Channel crossings can be found here: https://www.ippr.org/research/publications/understanding-the-rise-in-channel-crossings
-
IPPR is the UK’s pre-eminent progressive think tank. With more than 40 staff in offices in London, Manchester, Newcastle and Edinburgh, IPPR is Britain’s only national think tank with a truly national presence. www.ippr.org
Latest News from
Think Tanks
JRF - Universal Credit falling so far short of the cost of essentials is putting the health of millions at risk say health bodies and charities24/08/2023 14:20:00
Organisations representing hundreds of thousands of health and care professionals, and the millions who use their services, warn that so many people are routinely going without the essentials it poses a serious risk to the UK’s health.
IEA - Don’t outlaw gender critical views, says new paper24/08/2023 10:05:00
Trans activists’ demands to shutdown dissent is a major threat to free speech.
IPPR - UK heading for new and growing ‘perma-backlog’ of asylum-seekers by next election, report warns24/08/2023 09:05:00
The UK’s asylum system crisis is likely to be significantly worse by the next general election, with any incoming government facing high risk of a “perma-backlog” of thousands of new asylum-seekers needing long-term accommodation and support, according to an assessment published this week.
New public fund to invest in green manufacturing is vital to avoid UK falling behind USA and EU, warns IPPR23/08/2023 16:15:00
The UK is at risk of falling behind in the global race to achieve a net zero economy without strategic public investment in green manufacturing technologies, according to a new report by the IPPR think tank.
Demos - More than devolution alone is needed to join up local services23/08/2023 15:15:00
In recent years, devolution in England has become a cross-party political agenda. The government has concluded ‘trailblazer’ devolution deals with the Greater Manchester and West Midlands Combined Authorities (WMCA), and new devolution deals in areas including York and North Yorkshire and the East Midlands.
IEA - Lower borrowing leaves room for tax cuts23/08/2023 14:15:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on July’s public sector finance report
The King’s Fund responds to £250 million for beds ahead of winter16/08/2023 15:20:00
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund RespondS to an announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care that £250 million of government funding is being allocated to NHS hospitals to increase capacity
IFS - How much public spending does each area receive? Local authority level estimates of health, police, school and local government spending16/08/2023 14:20:00
How much funding does each area of England receive for key public services, and is this funding allocated in line with patterns of needs?