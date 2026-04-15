IPPR - IMF lays bare UK’s exposure to global shocks and fossil fuel price spikes, says IPPR

Sam Alvis, associate director at IPPR responds to the latest IMF World Economic Outlook

“The IMF’s latest outlook paints a bleak picture and underlines a hard truth: the UK’s economy is still at the mercy of global crises. Our dependence on volatile fossil fuels leaves households and businesses exposed to yet another wave of energy price shocks. We will need to protect people from the effects of this now but to stop us having to do so again in the future we need to invest in electrification and clean, homegrown energy.”

World Economic Outlook - All Issues