Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR - IMF lays bare UK’s exposure to global shocks and fossil fuel price spikes, says IPPR
Sam Alvis, associate director at IPPR responds to the latest IMF World Economic Outlook
“The IMF’s latest outlook paints a bleak picture and underlines a hard truth: the UK’s economy is still at the mercy of global crises. Our dependence on volatile fossil fuels leaves households and businesses exposed to yet another wave of energy price shocks. We will need to protect people from the effects of this now but to stop us having to do so again in the future we need to invest in electrification and clean, homegrown energy.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
CSJ - Vanishing male role models behind ‘Lost Boys’ crisis, warns new report13/04/2026 11:20:00
The disappearance of male role models is creating a generation of unhappy young boys, warns a new report
Adam Smith Inst - Social housing rules cost developers £1.3bn13/04/2026 11:05:00
Section 106 planning rules have delayed the completion of over 40,000 homes and have acted as a £1.3 billion tax on housebuilding, equivalent to £13,600 per open-market home, in 2025/26, according to new research from the Adam Smith Institute (ASI).
IPPR - Revealed: ‘Anti-social media’ shows twice as much content from strangers as posts from friends and family13/04/2026 10:05:00
Social media platforms are prioritising influencers, adverts and brands over posts from friends and family – contributing to a more divisive and less social online experience, according to a new report from IPPR
IFS - Younger adults held a much larger share of total wealth in the 2010s than official statistics suggest10/04/2026 11:05:00
Flawed official pension wealth statistics have overstated inequality between old and young while understating it between graduates and non-graduates.
King's Fund - Councils are raiding financial reserves to fund the costs of increasing social care support, report finds10/04/2026 10:05:00
An increase in adult social care spending on provider fees and people receiving support has come at the cost of weakening financial health of English councils, The King’s Fund’s annual social care 360 report has found.
Adam Smith Inst - How to Cut National Debt By 60% And Restore the UK’s Strength10/04/2026 09:05:00
The Adam Smith Institute (ASI), in partnership with the Institute for Free Trade (IFT) and the Henry Jackson Society (HJS), has published Sovereignty Without Illusion, a comprehensive blueprint for using Brexit freedoms to resolve Britain’s political and military vulnerabilities.
Demos - The real lesson of Gorton and Denton07/04/2026 10:25:00
Last week’s Gorton and Denton by-election produced a result that commentators have rightly called seismic.
Adam Smith Inst - Tax rate for graduates could be cut by 10% if the government cut real interest rates to zero and slashed repayment rates to 5% on plan 2 student loans03/04/2026 13:15:00
Reforming Plan 2 student loans could see marginal tax rates for graduates cut by 10% while making the system more sustainable for taxpayers, new research from the Adam Smith Institute reveals.