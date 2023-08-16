Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR - Inflation down but recession risk now high, IPPR warns
IPPR has responded to today’s figures on CPI inflation for July.
Dr George Dibb, head of IPPR’s Centre for Economic Justice, said:
“It’s good news that headline inflation is lower, especially with energy bills coming down, but there is a very real risk that a recession may soon overtake price rises as the main economic concern. Other countries have brought inflation under control quicker than in the UK, with more support for households and workers avoiding unnecessary pain.
“Interest rate hikes take up to a year and a half to fully filter through to the economy. One year from now, ‘pass the parcel inflation’ might be over, but further interest rates might also have killed the recovery - there are already signs of falling consumer confidence and rising unemployment.
“Even today it’s important to note that while inflation might be falling, prices are not. Households are still struggling with high prices, especially those on the lowest incomes. By supporting households and businesses with energy costs, making businesses play their part, and supporting renters, countries like Spain have shown that inflation can be brought down without the economy going into tailspin.”
Dr George Dibb is available for interview. He is an IPPR associate director and head of IPPR’s Centre for Economic Justice
Latest News from
Think Tanks
The King’s Fund responds to £250 million for beds ahead of winter16/08/2023 15:20:00
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund RespondS to an announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care that £250 million of government funding is being allocated to NHS hospitals to increase capacity
IFS - How much public spending does each area receive? Local authority level estimates of health, police, school and local government spending16/08/2023 14:20:00
How much funding does each area of England receive for key public services, and is this funding allocated in line with patterns of needs?
Inflation remaining high brings little respite to families already making sacrifices on essentials16/08/2023 12:20:00
JRF Chief Economist Alfie Stirling responds to the latest inflation figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) today
JRF - GDP growth of 0.2% means little to low-income families going without essentials11/08/2023 15:20:00
JRF Chief Economist Alfie Stirling responded to the latest figures on Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
IFS - Scotland’s recent weak employment and earnings trends reflect a marked deterioration in the Highlands, Islands and North East11/08/2023 10:20:00
How have employment, earnings and incomes performed in Scotland compared with the rest of the UK? What drives geographic inequalities within Scotland?
The King's Fund responds to the latest NHS performance statistics11/08/2023 09:20:00
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund, responding to the latest NHS performance statistics
IEA - Govt encryption claims are ‘delusional’10/08/2023 15:25:00
Matthew Lesh Director of Public Policy and Communications at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented in response to Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan’s claim that the government is “not anti-encryption”
Lancaster University - 'The British Miracle Meat: how banning repugnant choices obscures the real issue of poverty'10/08/2023 10:20:00
In his latest article for The Conversation, Dr Renaud Foucart writes about the Channel 4 provocative 'mockumentary', A British Miracle Meat, which depicts ordinary Britons facing the cost of living crisis selling thin slices of their tissue to an innovative factory that uses it to grow lab meat.
Lancaster University - 'How the Bank of England’s interest rate hikes are filtering through to your finances'10/08/2023 09:20:00
In his latest article for The Conversation, Dr William Tayler (Economics) explains what recent interest rate hikes and high inflation really means and how it will affect our purses and pensions differently - depending on what stage of life we are in.