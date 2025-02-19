IPPR - Inflation increase is “no cause for alarm”, says IPPR

Dr George Dibb, associate director for economic policy at IPPR reacted to this morning’s ONS data release of CPI data for January 2025.

"Today’s rise in inflation was expected and should be no cause for alarm—price pressures remain close to the Bank of England’s forecast and are expected to rise in 2025 before falling back to target. Temporary fluctuations are normal, and the Bank of England has been clear that the bigger picture is one of stability with inflation falling again at the end of year. Weak economic growth remains a bigger issue for the UK economy.