IPPR - Labour’s new coalition demand bold action on economy, climate change and workers’ rights
First-of-its-kind analysis of who voted for Labour and what they want finds a coalition backing bold action on the economy, finds IPPR and Persuasion UK
- Landmark 20,000 person MRP survey uncovers who voted for Labour and discovers what they want
- Coalition of voters united on economic questions, but further apart on cultural issues
- Voters expect improvements within two to three years
The brand new MRP survey finds that voters who put Labour in government are more united than many think. For example:
- On the economy: Almost all constituencies that elected Labour MPs (99 per cent) have a majority or plurality of people who would support extra government borrowing to invest in the economy and public services. Conservative to Labour switchers also back this idea by a large margin.
- On workers’ rights: Every UK constituency has a majority or plurality of voters backing the strengthening of workers' rights.
- On housebuilding: Every UK constituency has more people supportive of housebuilding than oppositional to it.
- On Europe: The majority (84 per cent) of Labour held constituencies – and the majority (74 per cent) of seats Labour gained at the election - back closer economic ties with the EU even if that comes at the cost of ceding some sovereignty.
- On climate change: The view that “government policy on climate change should be going further and faster than it is right now” beats “government policy on climate change should be going slower than it is right now” in every constituency in the UK except two (Clacton and Boston and Skegness, both held by Reform UK).
Labour cannot expect a generous ‘honeymoon period’, as voters are impatient for change. Across most policy areas, Labour voters expect improvements within two to three years.
However, Labour will also have tough questions to answer on policies which divide the coalition that elected them, including on immigration, where there is a large spread of opinion, with many Labour seats having very pro-immigration opinions and many much less so.
Harry Quilter-Pinner, director of policy and politics at IPPR, said:
“This coalition that came together to give Labour its landslide expects bold and tangible change. The good news for Labour is that this coalition is more united than many think, and they are clear they want to see action on the economy, climate change and workers’ rights.
“If the government can deliver on the things that matter the most, it will have a better chance of turning this temporary coalition into a permanent one, and winning a second term.”
Spokespeople available include:
- Harry Quilter-Pinner, director of policy and politics at IPPR. Harry heads up IPPR’s research, policy and influencing work in Westminster.
- Steve Akehurst, director of Persuasion UK. Steve has spent his career working at the intersection of politics, policy and public attitudes, and was the first person to coin the term ‘Blue Wall’ in a UK context.
CONTACT
- Liam Evans, senior digital and media officer, 07419 365 334 l.evans@ippr.org
- David Wastell, director of news and communications: 07921 403651 d.wastell@ippr.org
NOTES TO EDITORS
- The analysis published by IPPR and Persuasion is available at: https://www.ippr.org/articles/a-mandate-to-deliver
- The report is based on results of a 20,000 person polling survey, with fieldwork conducted in the week of July 1, 2024 by FocalData and using the Multilevel Regression with Poststratification (MRP) technique to map opinion across every constituency.
- Persuasion UK is a new research initiative set up to study what is shaping public opinion on the issues that define British politics. https://persuasionuk.org
- IPPR (the Institute for Public Policy Research) is an independent charity working towards a fairer, greener, and more prosperous society. We are researchers, communicators, and policy experts creating tangible progressive change, and turning bold ideas into common sense realities. Working across the UK, IPPR, IPPR North, and IPPR Scotland are deeply connected to the people of our nations and regions, and the issues our communities face. We have helped shape national conversations and progressive policy change for more than 30 years. From making the early case for the minimum wage and tackling regional inequality, to proposing a windfall tax on energy companies, IPPR’s research and policy work has put forward practical solutions for the crises facing society. www.ippr.org
