IPPR - Leading think tank calls for new National Bus Company

IPPR North yesterday unveiled its blueprint for a new National Bus Company (NBC) at a high-profile event in Liverpool set to be addressed by the Minister for Local Transport and Mayor of Liverpool City Region.

The company – a joint venture between government and local areas – could electrify the rollout of zero-emissions buses across the country which would help to clean the air and boost local economies.

Borrowing its name from the National Bus Company created by former Transport Secretary Barbara Castle, the NBC would harness places’ collective power to bulk buy new zero emission buses. In doing so, it could help get more electric buses on the road faster and cheaper, supporting bus manufacturing jobs and unlocking the benefits of locally controlled buses.

Researchers say this would help improve local transport, with more comfortable rides for passengers, cleaner air for communities, value for money for councils and potentially passengers, and a leap towards the UK’s net zero ambitions – all powered by buses. They point to the fact that improving local bus services are a wise investment, with every £1 invested estimated to generate up to £4.55 in economic benefits.

This news comes as the biggest shake up of buses in a generation is underway. The decline of buses over the last decade has made England’s economy £2.6 billion smaller and led to an estimated 1.1 billion extra miles driven in cars and taxis in 2023, equivalent to driving between Lands' End and John O’Groats 1.3 million times.But the recently Bus Services Bill which has recently passed its Second Reading in the House of Commons represents a leap along the road to better buses by making it easier for places to implement bus franchising and choose the right model of buses for them, as well as by tackling the scourge that is violence against women and girls on public transport.

Researchers at IPPR North say the Bill provides a strong foundation for the next phase of reforms to upgrade local transport and that the NBC is the next step to deliver what they say are the critical shifts needed to revolutionise buses—devolving power, accelerating decarbonisation, stronger central support, and securing vital investment-- to unlock a future of greener, better buses that truly work for people.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region, said:

“Everyone deserves to be able to rely on a decent bus service – to get to work, visit family or simply get around affordably. In the Liverpool City Region, we’re already motoring ahead with putting power back where it belongs – in the hands of local people – by bringing our buses back under public control and integrating them into the most comprehensive local transport network outside of the capital.

“IPPR North’s report is a timely and welcome contribution, making a strong case for putting better buses at the heart of national transport policy – backed by the powers, investment and political will to make it happen.

“Thankfully, government seems to be listening – and I’m pleased the Bus Services Bill will give us more of the tools we need to get on with the job. Because wherever you live, decent public transport shouldn’t be seen as a luxury but a lifeline, and a driver of opportunity and social mobility.”

Senior research fellow at IPPR North, Marcus Johns said:

“Buses are a critical public service for people, for our economy and our environment. We need better, greener buses, and a National Bus Company will be a helpful vehicle to get us to the next stop on that journey”.

Senior research fellow at IPPR, Dr Maya Singer Hobbs commented:

“People care about buses, and rightly so: they connect us to family, friends, fun and financial opportunity and more. With buses that actually work, our worlds and opportunities widen.

“Buses are also a highly visible improvement which the public associate with their local leaders – every way you look at it, prioritising buses makes sense”.

Notes:

Senior research fellows and report co-authors Marcus Johns and Dr Maya Singer Hobbs are available for interview.

IPPR North is the leading think-tank for the north of England, developing bold ideas for a stronger economy and prosperous places and people. For more information, visit ippr.org/north.

Copies of the report will be published at 00:01 on Tuesday 10th June at https://www.ippr.org/articles/en-route-to-renewal