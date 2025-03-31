IPPR - Leading think tank for the North reacts to transport funding announcement

IPPR North has responded to the prime minister’s announcement of transport funding for the north of England.

Marcus Johns, senior research fellow at IPPR North commented:

“The North’s transport system is broken and our region is paying the price for it. So, we welcome the government’s ambition to fix it. Done right, these investments could help boost our regional economy and improve lives.

“The North is owed a debt by successive governments, amounting to billions in catch up cash needed to close the gap in transport investment between the North and London. Rebalancing spending towards the North and working with local leaders to improve transport are the right calls now, and should be a turning point for further investment to follow.

“Further investment to deliver the Transpennine Route Upgrade, aiming for faster and more reliable journeys across the North, and backing a Transpennine Growth Corridor from Liverpool to Hull are maintaining momentum towards Northern Powerhouse Rail in full – and taken together the whole country will benefit from getting the North and our economy moving, driving up national growth”.

Notes:

IPPR North is the leading think-tank for the north of England, developing bold ideas for a stronger economy and prosperous places and people. For more information, visit ippr.org/north.

