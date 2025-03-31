Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR - Leading think tank for the North reacts to transport funding announcement
IPPR North has responded to the prime minister’s announcement of transport funding for the north of England.
Marcus Johns, senior research fellow at IPPR North commented:
“The North’s transport system is broken and our region is paying the price for it. So, we welcome the government’s ambition to fix it. Done right, these investments could help boost our regional economy and improve lives.
“The North is owed a debt by successive governments, amounting to billions in catch up cash needed to close the gap in transport investment between the North and London. Rebalancing spending towards the North and working with local leaders to improve transport are the right calls now, and should be a turning point for further investment to follow.
“Further investment to deliver the Transpennine Route Upgrade, aiming for faster and more reliable journeys across the North, and backing a Transpennine Growth Corridor from Liverpool to Hull are maintaining momentum towards Northern Powerhouse Rail in full – and taken together the whole country will benefit from getting the North and our economy moving, driving up national growth”.
Contact: Rosie Lockwood, Head of Media and Advocacy for IPPR North, on 07585772633 or r.lockwood@ippr.org.
Notes:
Marcus Johns, senior research fellow at IPPR North is based in Manchester and is available for interview.
IPPR North is the leading think-tank for the north of England, developing bold ideas for a stronger economy and prosperous places and people. For more information, visit ippr.org/north.
PM: North will no longer be held to ransom by broken transport system
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR Scotland responds to Scottish government’s child poverty statistics28/03/2025 10:05:00
New child poverty figures released by the Scottish government yesterday reveal a dispiriting reality that 22 per cent of children are still trapped in poverty. While far below the UK rate of 31 per cent, this is a significant miss against the Scottish government's target.
Demos - To fix the justice system, the government must first grapple with the forgotten service: Probation28/03/2025 09:05:00
Policing and prisons have been a mainstay of the news cycle for the Labour government, with the Southport riots, early prison releases, and (more recently) neighbourhood policing all making the headlines. While discussions around police and prisons continue to hit the headlines, pundits and policymakers too often neglect a crucial part of our justice system – probation services.
IEA - Sluggish growth demonstrates need for more fundamental reform27/03/2025 10:25:00
Tom Clougherty, Executive Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to the Spring Statement
IEA Responds to ASH Report26/03/2025 15:20:00
Dr Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to a new report by Action on Smoking and Health
IPPR - The future is clean, and the North holds the key26/03/2025 13:25:00
New report calls for Mayoral Industrial Strategy Councils to boost national growth through sustainable manufacturing
Work Foundation - Ambitious reforms required to stem the flow of people leaving work due to long-term sickness24/03/2025 11:05:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to to the latest announcements from the Government and Sir Charlie Mayfield’s Keep Britain Working Discovery Report.
IFS - Flawed revision wipes £2 trillion off estimates of household wealth24/03/2025 10:05:00
Our new report finds that a major recent revision by the ONS to official estimates of household wealth is fundamentally flawed.
CSJ - Almost half of kids skip lessons during GCSE year, says new analysis24/03/2025 09:05:00
Severe absence almost triple pre-pandemic levels Nearly a quarter of children persistently skip school