IPPR - Missing: the UK’s richest who are absent from the Sunday Times top 10 taxpayers list

Time for the wealthiest to pay a fairer share, says think tank as it urges urgent tax overhaul

Reacting to last Friday’s publication of the Sunday Times annual tax list, George Dibb, head of the IPPR think tank’s Centre for Economic Justice, said:

“The publication of the Sunday Times Tax List is an insight into the UK’s broken tax system. Only one name from the top 10 of last year’s Rich List appear among those thought to be the top 10 taxpayers.

“Our tax system, which supports the NHS and welfare safety net, should ensure that those with the broadest shoulders bear the biggest burden. But today it’s just too easy for some of the richest people in the country to pay little to no tax at all.

“It has never been more important for the government to have the resources it needs to keep all of us healthy and safe, and to invest in the economic recovery from Covid-19.

“Whilst many households will be facing a cost of living crisis this winter, the wealthiest in our society got richer during the pandemic. To make our system fairer and more effective, government should tax income from wealth the same as income from work, and scrap the so called ‘non-dom’ status through which the wealthy avoid tax by spending time abroad.”

IPPR has previously argued for:

NOTES TO EDITORS

Only one name, the Weston family, appears both among the top 10 in both last year’s Sunday Times Rich List and the new Tax List. (Sir James Dyson and family, number 4 on the Rich List, are at number 11 on the Tax List)

The Sunday Times Tax List records the UK’s top 10 taxpayers in year ending April 2021 as:

Denise, John and Peter Coates, gambling, £481.7 million

Chris Rokos, hedge fund, £300.0 million

Stephen Rubin (and family), sportswear, £256.1 million

The Weston family, retailing, £175.4 million

Fred and Peter Done, gambling, £169.8 million

Lord Sugar, property, £163.4 million

Peter Harris (and family), hotels and caravan parks, £141.4 million

Sir Chris Hohn, hedge fund, £126.1 million

Leonie Schroder and family, finance, £121.2 million

Alex Gerko, finance, £117.4 million

The most recent Sunday Times Rich List, published in May 2021, identified the UK’s wealthiest as:

Sir Leonard Blavatnik, £23bn

David and Simon Reuben, £21.465bn

Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family, £17bn

Sir James Dyson and family, £16.3bn

Lakshmi Mittal and family, £14.68bn

Alisher Usmanov, £13.406bn

Kirsten and Jorn Rausing, £13bn

Roman Abramovich, £12.101bn

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho, £12.013bn

The Weston family, £11bn

