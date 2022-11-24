Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR - New migration stats reveal growing asylum backlog
IPPR’s analysis of today’s quarterly ONS and Home Office migration statistics highlights the following trends:
- The sharp increase in net migration to 504,000 in the year ending June 2022 is driven by the introduction of the new Ukraine humanitarian routes and by rises in study and work visas, especially for health and care. We expect these numbers will fall over time as the Ukraine routes are used less frequently and emigration, particularly of students, increases.
- The number of asylum applications pending decision has continued to increase. The number of cases awaiting initial decision stands at 117,400, more than twice as many as two years ago. There are now around 80,000 cases awaiting initial decision for more than six months.
- Resettlement numbers under government schemes, outside the bespoke Afghan and Ukraine schemes, remain very low since the pandemic. Around 1,400 people were resettled in the 12 months to September 2022, compared with around 5,600 in 2019.
Commenting on the figures, Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities, said:
“The new migration statistics today tell two stories about immigration to the UK. On the one hand, higher net migration is driven in large part by rising student numbers and the new Ukraine humanitarian routes – reflecting the generosity of the British public in opening their homes in exceptional numbers to welcome Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion.
“On the other hand, the figures also show an asylum system in serious peril, with the backlog of claims growing further. Urgent action is needed to tackle the backlog and to work with local authorities to find suitable accommodation for asylum applicants.
“Today also marks one year on from the tragic deaths of 32 people in the Channel. With numbers of small boats crossing the Channel continuing to rise, the government must work closely with France and the EU to stop the dangerous crossings and provide safe and legal alternatives.”
Long-term international migration, provisional: year ending June 2022
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IEA - Militant union strike action “likely to inflict permanent damage on Britain’s railways.”24/11/2022 09:20:00
Professor Len Shackleton, labour market expert at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Rail, Maritime, and Transport Union’s announcement of strike action over the Christmas period
A more open approach to migration could win over swing voters, find IPPR researchers23/11/2022 16:15:00
Half of public positive about immigration, up from one-third in 2014, new analysis reveals
IEA - The Prime Minister’s words are no substitute for bold action to turbocharge innovation22/11/2022 13:20:00
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s speech at the CBI
IPPR - ‘Levelling up’ to be levelled down, with £ half a billion lost to inflation18/11/2022 11:25:00
IPPR North responds to the Autumn Statement
IEA - The SNP has fallen down the temperance rabbit hole with its extreme clamp-down on alcohol marketing18/11/2022 10:20:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the Scottish government’s consultation on restricting alcohol advertising and promotion
National Audit Office’s (NAO) report on managing NHS backlogs and waiting times in England - The King's Fund responds18/11/2022 09:20:00
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund commented on the National Audit Office’s (NAO) report on managing NHS backlogs and waiting times in England
The Adam Smith Institute Responds to the Chancellor's Autumn Statement17/11/2022 16:20:00
Daniel Pryor, Head of Research at the Adam Smith Institute, responded to the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement
JRF - Some relief for families but “obstacle course just to afford the essentials” remains17/11/2022 15:20:00
Rebecca McDonald, Chief Economist for the Joseph Rowntree Foundation responded to the Chancellor’s fiscal statement, which included confirmation that benefits would be uprated in line with inflation