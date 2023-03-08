IPPR - New Channel crossings legislation ‘unethical and impractical’ says IPPR

Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities commented on the new policy announced by the home secretary yesterday

“This bill is both unethical and impractical. As with last year’s Nationality and Border Act, this bill will simply add to the distress of Afghans, Syrians, Iranians and others seeking asylum in the UK, without deterring people from making the journey.

“The government can pass law after law, but without a deal with France and new safe and legal routes for people seeking asylum, people will continue to be forced to make the perilous journey across the Channel.”

Previous IPPR research into those entering the UK via Channel crossings found that around two thirds would have a well-founded asylum claim if they were properly considered.

