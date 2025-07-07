IPPR - New polling reveals support for local leaders with fiscal firepower

Polling by More in Common with IPPR North reveals that Brits are supportive of the introduction of visitor levies. 41 per cent of Britons support them (outstripping 31 per cent opposed), with support rising to 52 per cent in urban areas and 50 per cent in rural areas.

Visitor levies are a small charge applied to visitors’ accommodation and are commonplace abroad to invest back into the local area. In cities like Barcelona, for instance, taxes on tourism bring in revenues worth €100 million annually.

Here in England, Liverpool City Region could raise £10 million annually to invest back into arts, culture, tourism and the visitor economy, and Greater Manchester could raise between £8 and £40 million to deliver their infrastructure pipeline which includes the regeneration of Old Trafford. Although Scotland has legislated to enable local government to introduce visitor levies, mayors in England don’t enjoy the same power.

This poll is significant, because people tend not to support new taxes or charges unless they think they will be fair. It also reveals that more Britons support than oppose powers being handed to mayors and councils to raise and spend money locally, with 35 per cent support compared to 28 per cent opposed to the idea of local leaders having the power to raise funds for local improvements.

In fact, support jumps to 42 per cent when people are told the money would go towards improving local transport, showing that when people know what ‘fiscal devolution’ will pay for, they’re more likely to back it.

So today, IPPR North are joining English metro mayors like South Yorkshire's Oliver Coppard to call on government to enable England to catch up with Scotland, by introducing the devolution of visitor levies through the forthcoming English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said:

“Devolution in England is a journey, and here in South Yorkshire, we’ve shown what’s possible when local leaders are trusted with the tools to make real change. But if we’re serious about embedding devolution and lifting up communities who’ve been left behind, the next step has to be bolder.

“Mayors like me need the powers not just to deliver, but to raise the money that funds that delivery; for us to take responsibility for our own future. Fiscal devolution isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s essential.

“The proposals from IPPR North are a welcome step in the right direction, and I’ll keep making the case for a system that gives local communities the power to shape their own future.”

IPPR North’s head of advocacy, Rosie Lockwood commented:

“People know that, on the whole, the best decisions are those taken locally. So they are ready for local visitor levies to generate investment in the places they call home, for the benefit of locals and visitors alike.

“Brits simply need to know that fiscal devolution will be used for building up the things that matter to them – the buses they ride, the trains they take, the celebrations they attend and the streets they call home. Whitehall should give local leaders the powers Brits want them to have, and mayors and councils should share their vision for using them with local people”.