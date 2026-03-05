Think Tanks
IPPR North responds to the Spring Statement
Dr Ryan Swift, IPPR North research fellow responds to the Spring Statement
“Stability is what the country needs, and it appears stability is what this Spring Statement has offered. The Chancellor’s decision to increase the headroom has paid off for now.
“But people listening will be measuring their own financial stability. The conflict in the Middle East will raise concerns that household bills will be back on the rise.
“With unemployment rates in the North among the highest in the country, and set to increase this year, the government needs a clear plan to take action.
Improving regional growth and providing further investment into industry and vital infrastructure, unlocking potential in the North must be part of the answer.”
NOTES TO EDITORS
IPPR North is the leading think-tank for the north of England, developing bold ideas for a stronger economy and prosperous places and people. For more information, visit ippr.org/north.
