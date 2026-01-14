Wednesday 14 Jan 2026 @ 16:15
Think Tanks
Printable version

IPPR - Northern Powerhouse Rail announcement shows political commitment, but the debt to the region is not yet paid, says IPPR North

 Zoë Billingham, director of IPPR North reacts to the government’s announcement on the Northern Growth Strategy

“The government has demonstrated strong political commitment to Northern Powerhouse Rail; with commitment from the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and two secretaries of state.

“The North needs a credible growth strategy to unlock its economic potential, rooted in rail. Transport provides a backbone to the economy by connecting people with jobs, businesses, and supply chains. Fuelling economic growth in the North is the engine for economic growth for the whole country - and a crucial lever to improve living standards.

“Yet over the past decade, the North has been short changed in its transport investment; IPPR North research shows the region is owed a debt of £140 billion since 2009/10. It's good to see a £45bn commitment to Northern Powerhouse Rail, but so far only £1.1billion is so far guaranteed.  

“Now the government need to get moving and get those spades in the ground quickly; only then will the public place their trust in this critical project.”

Multi-billion-pound drive to transform rail and growth ...

Original article link: https://www.ippr.org/media-office/northern-powerhouse-rail-announcement-shows-political-commitment-but-the-debt-to-the-region-is-not-yet-paid-says-ippr-north

Share this article

Latest News from
Think Tanks

Work Foundation urges employers to embrace flexible working options in 2026 as millions still miss out

31/12/2025 11:20:00

The Work Foundation at Lancaster University – a leading think tank for improving working lives – is urging employers to adopt flexible working arrangements ahead of proposed Employment Right Act changes in 2027.

IPPR - Revealed: Shared values still define Britishness for most – but ethno-nationalist views are rising fast

31/12/2025 09:15:00

Exclusive new polling for IPPR finds that the majority of people still see Britishness as something based on shared values, interests and behaviours, despite a small but growing share of the public who believe that being “truly British” is rooted in ancestry, birthplace and ethnicity

January Budget must close Scotland’s delivery gap on key priorities, says IPPR Scotland

30/12/2025 09:15:00

January Budget must close Scotland’s delivery gap on key priorities, says IPPR Scotland  

Employment Rights Act is a critical milestone for employment reform in the UK

22/12/2025 09:15:00

The Work Foundation at Lancaster University respond to the Employment Rights Act 2025 becoming law. Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University commented:

King's Fund - NHS deep into bleak midwinter

19/12/2025 13:15:00

Sarah Woolnough, the Chief Executive of The King’s Fund, responded to the latest NHS weekly sit rep data

IEA - Budget speculation kills growth

15/12/2025 12:05:00

Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs responded to the latest growth figures

IFS - Cuts to non-health-related benefits shift claimants onto disability benefits

15/12/2025 11:05:00

We study four reforms that cut non-health-related benefit provision and find each reform led to increased disability benefit claims. 

CSJ - Homelessness Strategy must go further to restore control, order, and hope to British streets

15/12/2025 10:05:00

The Homelessness Strategy makes a welcome pivot towards prevention, but must go further to restore control, order, and hope to British streets, says the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ)

IFS - Response to government's announcement of extra capital funding for special educational needs

15/12/2025 09:05:00

Demand for specialist places has rocketed over the last decade.

Privacy SS