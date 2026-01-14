Think Tanks
IPPR - Northern Powerhouse Rail announcement shows political commitment, but the debt to the region is not yet paid, says IPPR North
Zoë Billingham, director of IPPR North reacts to the government’s announcement on the Northern Growth Strategy
“The government has demonstrated strong political commitment to Northern Powerhouse Rail; with commitment from the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and two secretaries of state.
“The North needs a credible growth strategy to unlock its economic potential, rooted in rail. Transport provides a backbone to the economy by connecting people with jobs, businesses, and supply chains. Fuelling economic growth in the North is the engine for economic growth for the whole country - and a crucial lever to improve living standards.
“Yet over the past decade, the North has been short changed in its transport investment; IPPR North research shows the region is owed a debt of £140 billion since 2009/10. It's good to see a £45bn commitment to Northern Powerhouse Rail, but so far only £1.1billion is so far guaranteed.
“Now the government need to get moving and get those spades in the ground quickly; only then will the public place their trust in this critical project.”
