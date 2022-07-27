Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR - Over £3 billion in unspent apprenticeship levy lost to Treasury ‘black hole’ new data reveal
Apprenticeships experts warn that the Treasury must be more transparent on how it spends the billions returned to its coffers
Rigid apprenticeship system blamed for billions of skills funding going unspent by businesses and being returned to the Treasury
More than £3.3 billion has returned to the Treasury in the last three years under the Government’s use-it-or-lose-it apprenticeship levy rules, according to new data collected by apprenticeships experts the London Progression Collaboration (LPC).
A freedom of information request reveals that since May 2019, employers in England have been returning unspent levy funds earmarked for new apprentices to the Treasury, with businesses losing out on the equivalent of £1.1 billion per year or £95 million per month.
The LPC, which to date has helped transfer £10 million of unspent apprenticeship levy from large employers to support small businesses and create over 1,000 apprenticeships, says that it is not clear how the Treasury is making use of the £3.3 billion that it has received from businesses.
The apprenticeship experts warn that this lack of transparency means it is unclear whether the Treasury is using the unspent levy in a way that best supports the places most in need of levelling up, and whether it is helping create more entry-level apprenticeships, after numbers have plummeted in recent years.
To increase transparency, the LPC is calling on the Treasury to publish how many apprenticeships are being created through unspent apprenticeship levy, where in England that levy is being spent, at what levels and in what sectors – as well as where any surplus funds are being used.
The LPC argues that if the apprenticeship levy is to meet its objective of increasing employer investment in training, the Treasury also needs to give employers greater control over how their funds are directed, including by increasing the 25 per cent apprenticeship levy transfer cap. The LPC has seen at first hand the challenges the current system poses to businesses in their work helping firms navigate the complex apprenticeship system and transferring their unspent levy to small businesses.
These findings follow previous research by the LPC which shows that since 2014-15, ‘entry-level’ apprenticeships have fallen by 72 per cent in England, while apprenticeship starts amongst under-19s have fallen by 59 per cent, depriving those most at risk of in-work poverty and at the beginning of their careers the best start in life.
In the most recent three years that data is available, apprenticeship starts in the North have fallen most sharply, with apprenticeships falling by 26 per cent in the North East, 23 per cent in Yorkshire and the Humber and 21 per cent in the North West.
Anna Ambrose, Director of the London Progression Collaboration, said:
“Apprenticeships are vitally important for ensuring people can get on at work and businesses can fill skills gaps, but the Treasury aren’t being transparent about where billions of pounds of apprenticeship funding is being directed.
“Since 2019, over £3 billion in funds that businesses haven’t used appear to have been lost to a Treasury black hole. This transparency deficit risks undermining confidence that money for apprentices is being used in the most effective and fair way.
“The fact that so much apprenticeship funding is being lost to the Treasury is a symptom of a system that is far too rigid and confusing to navigate for businesses.
“The system should be made more flexible and firms supported to use their levy funding to boost apprenticeship opportunities or transfer their funds to smaller businesses that could benefit from the investment.”
Anna Ambrose is available for broadcast
CONTACT
- David Wastell, Director of News and Communications, IPPR: 07921 403651 d.wastell@ippr.org
- Jack Shaw, Senior Account Manager, LPC, 07447 019243, jack.shaw@ippr.org
NOTES TO EDITORS
Unspent apprenticeship levy has returned to the Treasury since May 2019. During the first year £845 million returned to the Treasury. In 2020-21 (May to April) £1.316 billion was returned, and in 2021/22 £1.161 billion was returned (May to March – the final month was not available when the Freedom of Information Request was issued). The reduction in expired levy in October 2021 and the subsequent increase in November 2021 were the result of a delay in transferring levy into employer accounts in October 2019. As a result, employers were granted an additional month to spend those funds to ensure that the 24-month window to spend funds was maintained.
|
Date
|
Expired (£M)
|
Date
|
Expired (£M)
|
Date
|
Expired (£M)
|
May 2019
|
£11
|
May-20
|
£96
|
May-21
|
£103
|
Jun 2019
|
£26
|
Jun-20
|
£98
|
Jun-21
|
£102
|
Jul 2019
|
£44
|
Jul-20
|
£105
|
Jul-21
|
£113
|
Aug 2019
|
£52
|
Aug-20
|
£104
|
Aug-21
|
£100
|
Sep 2019
|
£79
|
Sep-20
|
£105
|
Sep-21
|
£110
|
Oct 2019
|
£62
|
Oct-20
|
£110
|
Oct-21
|
£6
|
Nov 2019
|
£74
|
Nov-20
|
£99
|
Nov-21
|
£197
|
Dec 2019
|
£78
|
Dec-20
|
£95
|
Dec-21
|
£94
|
Jan 2020
|
£91
|
Jan-21
|
£114
|
Jan-22
|
£106
|
Feb 2020
|
£92
|
Feb-21
|
£114
|
Feb-22
|
£116
|
Mar 2020
|
£96
|
Mar-21
|
£119
|
Mar-22
|
£114
|
Apr 2020
|
£140
|
Apr-21
|
£157
|
|
Our previous research on the decline in apprenticeships starts – including a regional breakdown - can be found here: https://www.ippr.org/public/news-and-media/press-releases/lpc-apprenticeship-decline-analysis-naw2022
Introduced in 2017, the Apprenticeship Levy requires businesses to set aside 0.5 per cent of their wage bill if they pay over £3 million per year. Under Apprenticeship Levy Transfer, levy-payers can transfer 25 per cent of their Levy pot.
The London Progression Collaboration is incubated and based at the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR). It is an innovative initiative to create new apprenticeships which help low-paid Londoners to progress in work, and which enable the capital’s businesses to develop vital skills. To date, the LPC has secured over £10 million from 75 of London’s levy-payers, which has helped create 1,000 apprenticeships across 250 small businesses - more than one in every 100 apprenticeships across London over the last financial year. Find out more: https://www.thelpc.uk/
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IFS - 110,000 workers missing from work as a result of long COVID at a cost of £1.5 billion a year in lost earnings27/07/2022 13:25:00
The number of people with long COVID (defined as reporting symptoms more than four weeks after infection) has been on the rise – with the latest ONS figures showing that there were almost 2 million people with the condition as of May 2022, around double the number a year before.
IEA - Save families £9,000 a year by cutting red tape in housing, childcare, and energy27/07/2022 11:25:00
The next Prime Minister should focus on radical supply-side reform over handouts to dramatically reduce the cost of living.
IPPR - Leading think tank: "Levelling up was business as usual, but that has to change”26/07/2022 12:25:00
As levelling up turns three, new analysis reveals that public spending is lower in the North than England wide despite the agenda
The Bank of England must raise interest rates next month, urges IEA economist21/07/2022 10:25:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the latest ONS inflation data
IEA - Only 19 per cent of Brits think it’s important to be rich, finds polling19/07/2022 16:20:00
This compares to an average of 58 per cent in all Asian countries surveyed
IEA - Real pay set to get worse for many, says IEA labour market expert19/07/2022 15:25:00
Professor Len Shackleton, Editorial and Research Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs Commented on the latest labour market data from the ONS.
IEA - Giving in to trade union demands could hold back productivity and spark recession19/07/2022 14:20:00
There are several measures the government could take to reduce the influence of militant public sector unions, without compromising the fundamental right to join a trade union.
The King's Fund responds to the latest monthly NHS hospital performance data14/07/2022 16:15:00
Danielle Jefferies, Policy Analyst at The King’s Fund commented on the latest monthly NHS hospital performance data
Online Safety Bill should be stripped back or abandoned entirely, says IEA expert14/07/2022 15:05:00
Victoria Hewson, Head of Regulatory Affairs at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on reports that the government’s flagship Online Safety Bill has been dropped from Commons business