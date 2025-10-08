Think Tanks
IPPR - Over a third of Gen Z workers feel pressure to drink at work events, reveals IPPR
- A quarter of employees feel pressure to drink at workplace events, rising to 38 per cent of 18 to 24 year olds
- Workplace drinking culture driving absences as 31 per cent of workers call in sick in past year after work events
- IPPR calls for minimum unit pricing, reintroducing the alcohol duty escalator, and stronger action from employers
Pressure to drink at work events is contributing to widespread alcohol-related absences and reduced productivity across all sectors, according to a new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).
From after-work drinks to subsidised bar tabs at company events, alcohol is often embedded in professional life. A quarter (24 per cent) of workers said they sometimes felt pressured to drink when they didn’t want to, rising to 38 per cent among younger employees (aged 18-24). Over a third said drinking at work events excluded non-drinkers or created cliques.
This culture is driving real consequences. One in three UK workers (31 per cent) have called in sick in the past year after drinking at work-related events, while 22 per cent reported working while hungover, and 29 per cent observed colleagues being tired or sluggish after drinking.
Young workers and senior executives are among the most affected groups.
While Gen Z may be drinking less overall, the report finds they are disproportionately affected by workplace alcohol harm. Nearly half (43 per cent) of 18 to 24-year-olds reported calling in sick after drinking at work-related events, and over a third said they felt pressured to drink to fit in or progress professionally. This suggests that even as drinking habits shift, cultural pressures in the workplace continue to drive harm.
The report also finds that heavy drinkers, between the ages of 21 and 64, are 3.1 times more likely to exhibit presenteeism than moderate drinkers. This means they are at work, but their capacity is reduced and undermining productivity.
Despite this, most workplaces are doing too little to address the issue. Over half of employees said their employer had not provided any guidance, training, or inclusive alternatives. Yet 73 per cent of workers believe employers have a responsibility to reduce alcohol harm – a clear gap between expectation and action.
The report calls for a whole-society response, including:
- Government action: Reintroducing the alcohol duty escalator, standardising duty rates, and implementing minimum unit pricing in England
- Employer leadership: Creating inclusive workplace cultures, offering alcohol-free alternatives at events, and embedding alcohol harm into HR and wellbeing policies.
Dr Jamie O’Halloran, senior research fellow at IPPR, said:
“We often think of alcohol harm as a public health issue, but this research shows it’s a national economic problem. When nearly half of young professionals are calling in sick after workplace drinking, it’s not just a hangover, it’s a productivity crisis. If the government is serious about growth, it needs to take alcohol harm seriously too.”
Sebastian Rees, head of health at IPPR, said:
“Employers have a huge opportunity here. By shifting away from alcohol-centric cultures and offering real support, they can boost wellbeing, improve performance, and build more inclusive workplaces. This isn’t about banning drinks — it’s about giving people the choice to thrive without pressure. The evidence is clear: doing nothing is costing us all.”
The report’s authors, Dr Jamie O’Halloran and Sebastian Rees, are available for interview
NOTES TO EDITORS
- The IPPR paper, Taking stock: counting the economic costs of alcohol harm, by Dr Jamie O’Halloran and Sebastian Rees, will be published at 0001 on Wednesday 8th October. It will be available for download at: http://www.ippr.org/articles/taking-stock-economic-costs-alcohol
- Advance copies of the report are available under embargo on request
- Public First carried out a large-scale, nationally representative survey for IPPR of 2,083 working-age adults across the UK from 25 to 28 July 2025. Results were weighted by interlocking age and gender, region and social grade to nationally representative proportions. Public First is a member of the British Polling Council and abides by its rules. For more information, please contact the Public First Polling Team: polling@publicfirst.co.uk.
- Further analysis on presenteeism was conducted using Understanding Society a longitudinal data set of households in the UK for the period 2019–23 – covering those aged 21 to 64. Using logistical regressions and accounting for several personal characteristics - we associated the number of heavy drinking episodes an individual has with presenteeism. A full description of the methodology can be found on pages 28-29 of the report.
- IPPR (the Institute for Public Policy Research) is the UK’s most influential think tank, with alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the practical ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. As an independent charity working towards a fairer, greener, and more prosperous society, we have spent almost 40 years creating tangible progressive change - turning bold ideas into common sense realities. www.ippr.org
