IPPR: Progress on asylum backlog welcome, but challenges remain on small boats and hotels
The asylum backlog has fallen from around 62,000 cases in September to around 49,000 cases at the end of December 2025. This is now well below half the peak in summer 2023. There has also been a slight fall in hotel use: around 31,000 people were in hotels at the end of the year, 15 per cent lower than at the end of September 2025 but similar to the figure for June 2024.
The total number of people claiming asylum in 2025 was just over 100,000, slightly lower than the previous year but still one of the highest levels on record. This was driven by a combination of high numbers of small boat arrivals – primarily from countries including Eritrea, Afghanistan, Iran and Sudan – and asylum applications from people who previously held a UK work or study visa.
The number of work visas issued in 2025 stood at around 168,000, around a fifth lower than 2024. Numbers have fallen following restrictions introduced by both the previous Conservative government and the current Labour government.
The number of refugee family reunion visa grants in the last quarter of 2025 nearly halved compared to the previous quarter, following restrictions introduced in September.
Responding to the statistics, Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities, said:
“These figures show that, while the government has made good progress in reducing the backlog, there are continuing stark challenges within the asylum system. Small boat crossings remain high and asylum hotels are still widespread, while refugee family reunion has dropped sharply.
“Reform is urgently needed to deliver a fairer and better-managed system, by tackling dangerous boat crossings, closing asylum hotels, and expanding access to safe, decent-quality and community-based housing.
“A crucial priority must be reforming the decision-making and appeals process so cases are resolved more accurately and quickly. Too many decisions are overturned on appeal, which keeps people in the system for longer and drives continued demand for hotel use. The government is right to introduce a new independent appeals body to improve the current system.
“But other proposed reforms risk making the asylum system more cumbersome and undermining refugee integration. The figures reveal the dramatic impact of restrictions on refugee family reunion, particularly for women and children. As the government develops its reforms in this area, it should consider how to create a fair system which enables refugees to reunite with their loved ones and supports their long-term integration in the UK.”
