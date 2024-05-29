Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR reacts to Labour’s plans to cut NHS waiting lists
Chris Thomas, head of IPPR’s cross-party Commission on Health and Prosperity reacting to Labour’s announcement of their plans to cut NHS waiting lists
“We’re delighted to see the Labour Party adopt IPPR’s proposal of a weekend and evening NHS service to tackle record long waiting lists and support early diagnosis. Soaring waiting lists are a dual crisis for our health and our economy. We need to go much further and faster in meeting the sheer scale of the NHS backlog in England – IPPR research has shown that making use of evenings and weekends will make a significant difference.
“Getting through the backlog in five years will be no easy feat – and it will take significant, on-going political commitment and investment. But it is achievable, and if successful, would improve public health and revitalise our economy.”
Dr Parth Patel is available for interview
NOTES TO EDITORS
- IPPR first recommended establishing new weekend NHS elective care services and pooled ‘single queue’ waiting lists across nearby hospitals in April 2023 in this report: https://www.ippr.org/articles/waiting-for-prosperity. This research was subsequently cited when the Labour party first adopted these policies in October 2023.
- IPPR’s analysis with LCP found that reducing hospital waiting lists could provide significant benefit to the economy. https://www.ippr.org/articles/waiting-for-prosperity.
- IPPR (the Institute for Public Policy Research) is an independent charity working towards a fairer, greener, and more prosperous society. We are researchers, communicators, and policy experts creating tangible progressive change, and turning bold ideas into common sense realities. Working across the UK, IPPR, IPPR North, and IPPR Scotland are deeply connected to the people of our nations and regions, and the issues our communities face. We have helped shape national conversations and progressive policy change for more than 30 years. From making the early case for the minimum wage and tackling regional inequality, to proposing a windfall tax on energy companies, IPPR’s research and policy work has put forward practical solutions for the crises facing society. www.ippr.org
Latest News from
Think Tanks
The King's Fund responds to the Labour Party's plan to clear the NHS backlog29/05/2024 16:20:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund responds to the Labour Party’s announcement on first steps to clear the NHS backlog in five years
The King's Fund - Accident and emergency (A&E) waiting times29/05/2024 15:20:00
Accident and emergency (A&E) departments treat people with urgent illnesses, from minor injuries to life-threatening conditions.
Richest 0.1% in Britain emit 12 times more greenhouse gases from transport than average person29/05/2024 14:20:00
New analysis by IPPR reveals how the climate crisis is fuelled by a few ultra-wealthy individuals in Britain.
A new triple locked personal allowance for pensioners?29/05/2024 11:10:00
Re-introducing a higher pensioner personal allowance would be another example of the Conservatives reversing a recent Conservative Chancellor’s policy
IPPR responds to migration statistics23/05/2024 15:25:00
Responding to the statistics, Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities, said:
Car journeys up while bus and bicycle journeys down shows UK travelling in wrong direction, says IPPR23/05/2024 10:25:00
Dr Maya Singer Hobbs, senior research fellow reacts to today’s data release
IPPR - Falling inflation should encourage Bank of England to cut interest rates, says IPPR23/05/2024 09:25:00
Carsten Jung, senior economist at IPPR Reacting to yesterday’s inflation news
IEA - Drinkers are not a drain on taxpayers, IEA expert responds to new study20/05/2024 12:15:00
Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to a report from the Institute of Alcohol Studies which claims that alcohol harm costs England £27.4 billion a year
IPPR - Revealed: with the right support, most UK gas sector workers could transfer skills to other jobs, report finds20/05/2024 09:20:00
Gas sector workers who could be affected by job losses in the transition to a net zero world can switch to other careers with the right kind of support from the government. However, the report warns against complacency and argues that without careful planning, the transition may jeopardise meeting net zero targets or lead to disruption in the workforce.