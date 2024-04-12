IPPR reacts to Labour’s plans to extend and speed up local bus franchising

Maya Singer Hobbs, IPPR senior research fellow, reacted to Labour’s announcement of a plan to extend and speed up bus franchising, and other changes it says are aimed at improving local bus services

”Buses play a far more important role in people’s lives than many commentators acknowledge, so we welcome signs that Labour recognises this. We are pleased to see plans for further devolution of bus franchising and ownership to mayors and local authorities, who are best placed to deliver services for their regions – something IPPR has long argued for. Funding reform and acceleration of the franchising process should unlock better services across the country.

“With the right additional funding over time, the bus network could go even further to benefit all communities. Our research has shown that increasing bus services in England to London levels could add 2.7 billion more bus journeys a year, reduce emissions by 18 per cent by 2030 and help level up the country, and that’s only in urban areas. Buses are a safe investment, with a return of £4 for every £1 invested, and more funding will ultimately be necessary to realise all the benefits they offer.”

