IPPR - Rent and house price data reaction: Government needs to fix broken planning system says IPPR
Dr Maya Singer Hobbs, senior research fellow at IPPR reacting to today’s house and rent price data
“Today's statistics show a mixed picture. UK house prices have been falling since highs in 2022, but are showing signs of stabilising. Rents, on the other hand, continue to increase with the UK average rent going up 9.2 per cent over the past 12 months, and more than 11 per cent in London.
"These stats show that whether you are renting or buying, housing is too expensive. If the government really wanted to create more truly affordable housing, they need to fix the broken planning system, reform the land market and speculative housebuilding model, and invest in building good quality social housing.”
IEA - UK ranked second least authoritarian populist country in Europe, finds new index17/04/2024 16:20:00
Hungary, Italy, and Greece demonstrate the danger of embracing populist policies Hungary, Italy, and Greece demonstrate the danger of embracing populist policies
IFS - New tax year gives Chancellor more ‘headroom’ but doesn’t change the fundamentals17/04/2024 14:15:00
The start of a new tax year causes a mechanical boost to the Chancellor’s ‘headroom’, but the post-election fiscal challenge remains daunting.
IEA - Bernanke Review Exposes Bank of England’s Failings15/04/2024 10:20:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank, the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s review of forecasting and communications at the Bank of England
Britain’s Housing Crisis has been Solved, Finds New IEA Report12/04/2024 10:15:00
The year is 2035. Wages have outpaced house prices and rents for an unprecedented 10th year following housing reforms.
IPPR reacts to Labour’s plans to extend and speed up local bus franchising12/04/2024 09:15:00
Maya Singer Hobbs, IPPR senior research fellow, reacted to Labour’s announcement of a plan to extend and speed up bus franchising, and other changes it says are aimed at improving local bus services
King's Fund - NHS performance stuck following another tough winter11/04/2024 16:15:00
Danielle Jefferies, Senior Analyst at The King’s Fund, commented on the latest monthly NHS performance data
King's Fund - What is happening to life expectancy in England?10/04/2024 13:25:00
There have been two turning points in trends in life expectancy in England this century. From 2011, increases in life expectancy slowed after decades of steady improvement, prompting much debate about the causes. Then, in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic was a more significant turning point, causing a sharp fall in life expectancy, the magnitude of which has not been seen since World War II.
King's Fund - With a return to basics, is the spring Budget a game changer for NHS technology?08/04/2024 09:15:00
The spring Budget 2024 announced £3.4 billion funding for NHS technology and transformation to drive productivity improvements and support the NHS Long-term Workforce Plan. The money is earmarked to be provided over a three-year period, starting from April 2025.