Think Tanks
IPPR responds to GDP estimates
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to new ONS figures which estimate quarterly GDP growth of zero per cent between October and December last year.
Dr George Dibb, head of the centre for economic justice at IPPR, said:
“Unlike other countries that have returned to post-pandemic growth, the British economy is stagnating, and it will be the living standards of ordinary families that suffer.
“The government is merely tinkering around the edges, but unless the root of the problem is fixed, we are unlikely to see meaningful growth anytime soon.
“Businesses are crying out for a genuine industrial strategy and for government to unlock green investment. Cuts to capital expenditure and public investment risk a ‘doom loop’ of poor growth.”
IFS - Changes to taxing pensions need to be sensitive, but they should happen13/02/2023 16:25:00
Private pensions are the biggest component of household wealth in the UK, bigger even than housing. Getting their design right matters enormously. So does taxing them appropriately.
IFS - Who gives wealth transfers to whom and when? Patterns in the giving and receiving of lifetime gifts and loans13/02/2023 15:35:00
This report gives a new and up-to-date picture of the giving and receiving of significant intergenerational wealth transfers during life, summarising the findings of two research papers.
'Not yet out of the woods' - The King's Fund responds to latest monthly NHS performance data10/02/2023 15:15:00
Danielle Jefferies, Policy Analyst at The King’s Fund responded to the latest NHS performance statistics
IEA - A flatlining economy is little to cheer10/02/2023 14:15:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs, commened on today’s GDP figures, which showed the UK economy narrowly avoided recession in 2022
IFS - The state of the NHS09/02/2023 11:20:00
In this episode, we take a look at the state of the NHS across a range of areas.
IFS - Analysis of Scottish tax and benefit reforms09/02/2023 10:20:00
We analyse the impact of changes to devolved income tax rates and bands and benefits, and show the total impact of the changes.
Record BP profits “scandalous” says IPPR07/02/2023 16:25:00
The UK’s leading progressive thinktank, IPPR, has responded to the announcement that BP has made £4 billion ($4.8 billion) in profits in the last quarter (Oct-Dec), taking their total annual profits for 2022 to £23 billion ($27.7 billion).
IFS - A blueprint for a better tax treatment of pensions07/02/2023 12:20:00
How should pensions be taxed? We propose income tax and National Insurance reforms that would more evenly support pension saving.