IPPR responds to inflation figures
Dr George Dibb, head of the Centre for Economic Justice at IPPR, responded to the ONS August CPI figures
“Many people will welcome CPI inflation easing slightly this month, falling from 10.1% to 9.9%, including the Bank of England who are deciding whether to raise interest rates next week. However, this headline figure has been pulled down by falling petrol prices, and it hides worrying news that the prices of food and clothing are continuing to accelerate upwards.
“High inflation means high prices, and without intervention this will lead to more hardship, more poverty and more destitution. The government’s price cap on energy for households and businesses is a welcome step but it won’t instantly reduce the inflation in essentials such as food and clothing that we see today. This goes to show why the price cap policy alone is not enough. The most vulnerable households on the lowest incomes still require more support through the welfare system.”
Dip in inflation shouldn’t let the Bank of England off the hook, says IEA expert14/09/2022 14:05:00
Julian Jessop, economics fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the latest ONS inflation figures
IEA - Review into ‘junk food’ regulation welcome step in rolling back nanny state14/09/2022 12:15:00
Christopher Snowdon, head of lifestyle economics at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the government’s announcement of a review into junk food regulations
IEA - Labour market figures show more of the same, but worrying trends emerge13/09/2022 12:15:00
Professor Len Shackleton, editorial and research fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs Comments on the ONS labour market data
Work Foundation - Unemployment at record low, but real wages fall 2.8% on the year13/09/2022 10:25:00
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation responds to the Labour market overview September 2022 released by the Office for National Statistics
Work Foundation - Government energy announcement will give many working families stability but there are still big questions12/09/2022 15:25:00
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation responds to the Prime Minister’s energy plan announcement on 8 September 2022
Transparency is key to maintaining trust in government. Let’s not cap it12/09/2022 14:20:00
Paul Johnson in the Times on the importance of transparency in government.
Joseph Rowntree Foundation highlights the gap in support that remains for people on low incomes after Liz Truss energy announcement12/09/2022 13:20:00
There is around an £800 gap on average between the overall rise in the cost of living and the support package for families on means-tested benefits from the Government to address it.
IEA - Energy price freeze is “middle class welfare on steroids”12/09/2022 12:12:00
Andy Mayer, Chief Operating Officer and Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the government’s energy price freeze plans
IPPR - Damp, pest infections, and cold homes: Research reveals the need for change in Greater Manchester’s private rented sector12/09/2022 10:20:00
The leading think tank for the north of England, IPPR North, yesterday published research laying bare the need for reform to improve Greater Manchester’s privately rented homes.