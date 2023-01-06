Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR responds to Starmer speech: partnership approach is right for the economy, alongside greater investment
Carys Roberts, executive director of IPPR responds to the Labour leader’s first major speech of 2023
“In today’s speech, Keir Starmer was right to say that we need an entirely new way of governing, and to call for an active and strategic state. Many of our current economic challenges stem from a failure to think in the long-term about the value of investing in public services, and from an ideological aversion to the government taking the lead – in partnership with the private sector – on setting strategic priorities for our economy and industry.
“On public services we can see clearly, for example, that a decade of under-investment in the nation’s health is now having a damaging economic impact, on top of the harm it is causing to people’s lives. Fixing it will require investing to tackle the root causes of ill health as well as transforming the NHS to be a 21st century public service.
“Meanwhile businesses are clear that they need a government willing to work hand-in-hand with them to unlock green investment opportunities towards our net zero commitments. The UK faces a worse cost of living crisis than our competitors because the government’s penny-pinching approach to resilience has left us more exposed to rising energy prices. And let's not forget that the success of developing the Covid vaccine came from the investment of business, working in alignment with the capacity of the state.
“Only by harnessing this partnership approach can we remedy our stagnant economic growth, meet our net-zero ambitions and end the last 15 years of falling real pay. With effective policy, this boost to growth through investment and reform will help ease the fiscal constraints on spending that we currently face, and to avoid the ‘doom loop’ of stagnation that we risk being caught in.
“Starmer made clear that he sees shifting power from Whitehall to town halls as a key element of economic renewal, and set out a clear mission to deliver net zero quickly, fairly and productively. IPPR has long argued for both. Starmer’s challenge now is to set out his party’s other defining missions, and the details of how they will all be achieved.”
Carys Roberts, IPPR executive director, is available for interview
Luke Murphy, head of IPPR's Fair Transition Unit and George Dibb, head of IPPR's Centre for Economic Justice, are also available.
NOTES TO EDITORS
- IPPR is the UK’s pre-eminent progressive think tank. With more than 40 staff in offices in London, Manchester, Newcastle and Edinburgh, IPPR is Britain’s only national think tank with a truly national presence: www.ippr.org
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR responds to Sunak on NHS crisis: collapse of health service is damaging economy as well as people’s lives05/01/2023 12:15:00
Chris Thomas, head of IPPR's Commission on Health and Prosperity, responded to the Prime Minister's first major speech of 2023
IEA - Capping rail fares “classic short-termism “23/12/2022 12:10:00
Professor Len Shackleton, Editorial and Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs, responded to the government’s decision to cap March’s rail fare increases at 5.9 per cent
House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee publishes report on economic inactivity citing IFS research21/12/2022 13:25:00
The House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee has published a report for which IFS Deputy Director Robert Joyce acted as a Specialist Advisor.
IPPR - New pilot launched to support small businesses across Liverpool city region and Blackpool21/12/2022 12:25:00
A new support service, the SkillsBoost project, is launching to enable small businesses in vital sectors across the Liverpool City Region and Blackpool to boost the skills of their workforce by creating new apprenticeships.
The King’s Fund responds to latest ONS comparisons of all-cause mortality between European countries during the pandemic21/12/2022 11:20:00
Veena Raleigh, Senior Fellow, The King’s Fund comments on the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) comparisons1 of all-cause mortality between European countries during the pandemic
IFS - Overly generous tax treatment of pension pots at death needs to be swiftly ended15/12/2022 13:26:00
Pensions are treated more generously by the tax system as a vehicle for bequests than they are as a retirement income vehicle.
IEA - Approval of the Whitehaven coal mine is welcome but further deregulation is needed08/12/2022 16:25:00
Andy Mayer, Energy Analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, responded to the news that government has approved a new coal mine in Cumbria
The King's Fund responds the latest NHS performance data08/12/2022 15:25:00
Danielle Jefferies at The King’s Fund, commented on the latest monthly NHS performance data