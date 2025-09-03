IPPR - REVEALED: New IPPR analysis exposes deep inequalities in cardiovascular health across Scotland

Think Tanks
Patients at GP practices in the most deprived areas of Scotland are disproportionately affected by cardiovascular disease and its risk factors according to new analysis by the Institute for Public Policy Research.
Researchers investigated cardiovascular health by focusing on its two conditions: coronary heart disease and heart failure. They also analysed data on diabetes and hypertension, the two major risk factors for cardiovascular disease.Drawing from detailed datasets of general practitioners, the researchers found that GPs in deprived areas have far more patients with these conditions than GPs in more affluent ones.
Regarding the risk factors – the researchers found:
- GP practices in the most deprived 10 per cent of areas have 50 per cent more men on their lists with diabetes and 71 per cent more women compared to those in the least deprived 10 per cent.
- The gaps for hypertension are smaller but still present. Rates are 14 per cent higher for men and 30 per cent higher for women in the most deprived areas compared to the least deprived ones.
On cardiovascular health, too, the researchers found a stark divide in prevalence between poorer neighbourhoods and wealthier ones:
- GP practices in the most deprived areas receive 40 per cent more male patients over 10 years of age with coronary heart disease and 80 per cent more female patients than in neighbourhoods with people living on higher incomes.
- This gap stands at 50 per cent more men with heart failure in areas of low deprivation and a substantial 90 per cent more women.
The analysis also found inequalities across local areas. GPs in East Ayrshire, for instance, have some of the highest number of patients with cardiovascular disease or related risk factors. By contrast, Perth and Kinross and Edinburgh have the lowest numbers. IPPR has urgently called for the Scottish government to further embed the existence of inequalities in its health policy making. Failure to do so risks deepening one of Scotland’s most persistent health divides.
Jamie O’Halloran, senior research fellow at IPPR, said:
“The evidence is unambiguous. The burden of cardiovascular health is felt heaviest by the most deprived communities – with GPs in these areas having far greater caseloads than elsewhere in the country. The Scottish government must confront these inequalities head-on. Tackling inequalities must be given priority across all health-related policymaking. This means providing greater resources and support for GPs in deprived areas so they can effectively deliver the care their patients urgently need.”
Kevin Haggerty, 52, resident of Dumbartonshire, believes his health outcomes have been disadvantaged all his life due to poverty and deprivation. A type one diabetic, he suffers from coronary artery disease, angina, and has had three heart attacks. He is unable to work due to ill health and requires a walking stick or wheelchair. He said:“Much of my childhood, from the age of 10-17, was spent in care due to abuse and neglect. The cards were stacked against me from the beginning. Even getting to hospital for necessary appointments can be financially and emotionally crippling. I have to get two trains and a bus, and the journey takes two and a half hours to travel the 14-mile journey to the hospital in Glasgow. I can claim back my travel costs, but they won’t cover Paula [his wife], and we also risk fines for keeping Darcey [their four-year-old daughter] off school... In poor areas all you see is crisis management. If someone’s having a heart attack, give him a stent! Instead of prevention and education. People from higher income areas do not suffer in the same way.”Please contact us for case studies.
The blog titled will be available for download at https://www.ippr.org/articles/taken-to-hearton Wednesday, September 3 at 00:01.
- CVD is a leading cause of death and disability in Scotland, with the country having one of the highest death rates from coronary heart disease in Western Europe. The Glasgow City area alone has the highest rate of premature (under 75) mortality from CVD in the United Kingdom. Five of the top ten worst performing areas on this indicator are in Scotland.
- This is the first in a series of publications focused on heart disease in devolved nations. In the coming months, the IPPR will examine the scale of these disparities, their underlying causes, and their consequences across the three devolved nations.
The primary source for this blog was the Primary Care Intelligence Service, which provides a snapshot of the health conditions of patients registered with GPs across the country in April 2025. This dataset covers nearly 100 per cent of GP practices and records the prevalence of health conditions by age. All patients included in the analysis are over 10 years old.
Researchers measure deprivation using SIMD 2020 scores based on the postcode of the GP practice.
IPPR is the UK’s most influential think tank, with dozens of alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. IPPR is an independent charity which has seconded staff to government departments including DHSC and DESNZ to support ministers on crucial policies such as the 10-year health plan and the industrial strategy: www.ippr.org
