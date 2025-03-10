Think Tanks
IPPR - Revealed: Tens of thousands of migrant families denied childcare
Tens of thousands of children, with parents subject to ‘no recourse to public funds (NRPF), including some children with British citizenship, are being denied childcare, which is stunting their development, holding back their parents from working, and pushing families into poverty, according to a new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and Praxis.
- Migrant families denied childcare, including British children, due to ‘no recourse to public funds’ restrictions
- New survey finds lack of childcare holds parents back from working and deprives children of social interaction
- Lifting restrictions would boost work participation, reduce child poverty and improve school readiness
NRPF is a condition imposed upon almost all migrants in the UK who have not yet attained indefinite leave to remain. This policy acts as a blanket ban on social security support, denying working parents an additional 15 hours free childcare per week.
Around four million people in the UK are affected by NRPF, including approximately 722,064 children, plus an unknown number of British citizen children because their parents do not have settled status.
New analysis suggests that there are 148,000 families with children aged one to four who have NRPF. Among them, 71,000 families - where both parents work or, in single-parent households, the parent is employed - could qualify for 30 hours of free childcare per week, if they meet the income threshold, if not for NRPF restrictions.
IPPR and Praxis surveyed 159 parents with experience of NRPF restrictions and at least one child below school age, and found that their ability to work, their household finances and their child's development were all negatively affected. Specifically:
- Only 55 per cent use some sort of childcare, compared to 72 per cent of the general population
- Over a third (36 per cent) of those that do use childcare resort to using unofficial free childcare, such as former spouses, relatives and friends - which lacks the early education provision provided by professionals crucial to child development
- One in five (21 per cent) parents paying for childcare out of their own pocket struggle to make ends meet because of the high costs of childcare
- Almost half (41 per cent) of those who don’t use childcare, say the lack of a free entitlement has stopped them or their partner from getting a job
- Half of parents say their children are missing out on opportunities, with many specifying this includes being deprived of social interactions and the chance to learn English.
Many parents told the authors that the lack of childcare will affect the school readiness of their children and that they fear they are being “left behind” and will be less well-prepared for school than their peers.
New modelling by the think tank shows that a single parent with NRPF earning a low-income working part-time, is particularly negatively affected by the denial of free childcare and is 38 per cent – or £2,600 per year – worse off compared to someone in the same position but with access to the extended childcare entitlement.
A parent working on the national living wage can expect to only retain 11p for every £1 earned due to taxes and childcare costs after they have reached 20 hours.
Efia is a single mother of a two-year-old and was working part time in a bakery. She was earning £950 per month, £756 of which went to cover the cost of her nursery. The financial strain meant it no longer made sense to work and she had to leave her job.
The report says that children of migrant parents already face a higher than average risk of poverty, and unequal access to early education and childcare can exacerbate their disadvantage. The charities recommend that the government removes immigration status-based restrictions on eligibility for the extended entitlement to childcare.
Dr Lucy Mort, senior research fellow at IPPR, said:
“No child should be denied the chance to learn and thrive because of their parents’ immigration status. Restricting access to childcare forces parents out of work, pushes families deeper into poverty, and holds children back from vital early education. Lifting these unfair barriers would not only support working parents but also give every child the best start in life.”
Josephine Whitaker-Yilmaz, policy and public affairs manager at Praxis, said:
“If this government is serious about ensuring that more children are ready for school, lifting these restrictions on support with childcare costs is a common-sense solution that will benefit some of the most disadvantaged children in our communities.”
