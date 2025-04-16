IPPR - Revealed: the new approaches to NHS reform that could end spiralling of UK health costs and save £21bn a year

Gathering real-time patient feedback, unlocking staff insights and decentralising NHS resources and decisions are key, says IPPR

New analysis suggests central targets, competition and regulation are less likely to deliver on intended goals

Delivering government’s pledges on productivity and prevention would free £21bn a year and hold health spending near 8 per cent of GDP ​Unleashing the most effective drivers to transform the NHS could end the unsustainable rise in health spending and stabilise it as a share of GDP, according to an IPPR report published yesterday.

New economic modelling for the report, undertaken with LCP (see note 4), reveals that – if fulfilled – the government’s promises on productivity and prevention in the health service could contain DHSC spending in England at its current level of around 8 per cent of GDP by the end of this parliament.

That is well below the current trajectory towards almost 10 per cent in a decade’s time - a level which critics say would be impossible to sustain - and would equate to a difference of £21 billion a year by the end of this parliament, IPPR says.

Building an NHS fit for the future is a “life or death challenge”, the report says, with the health of the nation, the health of the economy and the public’s belief in the NHS itself all on the line.

To bring long-term spending growth under control, the government needs to examine “ruthlessly” whether its established “levers of reform” are genuinely best, or whether other means are more likely to deliver the results it needs.

After analysing the effectiveness of six common “reform levers” across health systems of comparable countries around the world, IPPR researchers concluded that the UK government should rely less on the familiar use of targets, competition and choice, and regulation, although all still have a role to “shore up performance”.

Instead, IPPR urges the government to use three different levers that it says are waiting in the NHS toolkit and hold “particular promise” to deliver the transformation that the NHS needs:

Unlocking insights from frontline staff, “a source of enormous untapped potential” for improving performance and transforming models of care. NHS trusts and systems must find new ways to involve such staff in transformation programmes and apply their insights to making the changes needed.

Empowering patients and strengthening their voiceto drive a “feedback revolution” in the NHS, including through supporting patients to plan and manage their own care more effectively.

Devolving power and resource within the NHS, with the abolition of NHS England just the “opening shot” in developing a new way to run the health service. Management and resources must be more widely distributed across the country so that the system responds better to the communities it serves – with more freedom locally to plan services and decide how money should best be spent. ​Practical policies that could enable these approaches could include redistributing first-rate managers from NHS England and other central bodies to local health systems, jointly setting with them a small number of targets for broad health outcomes, and launching public feedback dashboards for improvement, the paper says. Also key would be investing in leadership, improving data use and engaging with staff to drive reform. Dr Annie Williamson, IPPR research fellow, practising NHS doctor and lead author of the report, said:

“To unlock better health for all without an unsustainable rise in spending, the government and NHS leaders need to look hard at the evidence on what works, and what doesn’t. We can’t afford to fail in this.

“But the evidence we have uncovered suggests that the most common approaches taken over the last few years are less effective than many supposed. Too many overbearing central targets, too much reliance on regulation and inspections, and putting too much faith in competition as the silver bullet to transform care will not deliver what we need.