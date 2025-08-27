Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR - Revealed: UK’s richest will pollute 22 times more than poorest from travel by 2035, warns IPPR
- The richest 4 per cent are on track to emit 22 times more carbon from their travel than the poorest in coming decade
- Current policy risks missing climate targets, increasing traffic and worsening emissions inequality
- IPPR proposes a fairer pathway: reforming transport taxes, investing in public transport, and cutting excess flying
New analysis from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) warns that domestic travel emissions inequality is set to worsen dramatically over the next decade, despite overall emissions falling.
Growing emissions inequality is driven by the largely unrestricted mobility of affluent groups, who travel six times further a year on average than those on the lowest incomes.
The richest 4 per cent of UK households are on course to emit 13 times more carbon than the poorest 14 per cent from their domestic travel by 2035 – up from a tenfold gap today.
If you include international travel, the richest are expected to emit 22 times more than the poorest – up from 20 times today.
The think tank finds that the poorest in society are on track to cut their emissions the quickest, and the wealthiest will remain the highest emitters in absolute terms, despite their ability to afford new electric vehicles (EVs).
Additionally, while the wealthiest will benefit from lower transport costs due to cheaper EV running costs, the lowest income groups face rising costs as public transport fares continue to increase.
The government’s current approach places minimal demands on high emitters and fails to address the widening gap in domestic transport emissions.
Under existing policy, traffic is projected to rise by 12 per cent by 2035. In contrast, IPPR’s proposed ‘fairer pathway’ would reduce traffic by 25 per cent, cut emissions faster, and improve access to transport for low-income households.
The pathway targets excess car use and domestic flying among the wealthiest, while expanding public transport and active travel options for all. Crucially, it also calls for reducing the need to travel by improving access to jobs, services, and amenities locally, especially for those currently locked into car dependency.
It places greater responsibility on those who contribute most to emissions and have the greatest resources to change their travel habits, ensuring that climate action benefits everyone.
Key recommendations include:
- Invest in public transport: increase funding for buses to at least £3.1 billion and capital spending on active travel to at least £2 billion a year by 2030
- Reform fuel taxation to support the transition from fossil fuels: Gradually increase fuel duty and Vehicle Excise Duty to reflect the environmental costs of petrol and diesel use
- Pause expansion of airports and major roads: Introduce a moratorium on new airport capacity and large-scale road building
Stephen Frost, head of transport policy at IPPR, said:
“The richest households are driving the bulk of emissions, and they have the greatest capacity to change. Fairness isn’t a barrier to climate action – it’s the key to unlocking it. A fairer approach doesn’t just cut carbon faster, it builds a healthier, more inclusive transport system for everyone.”
NOTES TO EDITORS
- The IPPR paper, Fairer is faster: The route to greener and healthier domestic transport, by Stephen Frost will be published at 0001 on Wednesday August 27. It will be available for download at: http://www.ippr.org/articles/fairer-is-faster
- Advance copies of the report are available under embargo on request
- This analysis is based on travel behaviour data from the England National Travel Survey and the Scottish Household Survey, covering the years 2013 to 2021. The data has been weighted to ensure it is representative of the Welsh and Northern Irish populations, providing full UK coverage. The modelling reflects known limitations in survey methods, meaning the actual divide between the most and least mobile groups is likely even greater. The analysis also includes a qualitative assessment of how different income groups are likely to respond to current policy and the Climate Change Committee’s Seventh Carbon Budget advice.
- Our transport profiles show how the average domestic transport emissions of people matching each profile change over time, under different scenarios. People matching our profiles will be reducing their emissions at different rates. For example, some members of our most affluent group will be cutting their emissions from domestic transport faster than others, for example by buying an EV, but the average for the group remains high because many of its members are not reducing their emissions at all (or may actually be increasing them).
- IPPR (the Institute for Public Policy Research) is the UK’s most influential think tank, with alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the practical ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. As an independent charity working towards a fairer, greener, and more prosperous society, we have spent almost 40 years creating tangible progressive change - turning bold ideas into common sense realities. www.ippr.org
Latest News from
Think Tanks
King's Fund - Tackling LGBT+ health inequalities or just talking?22/08/2025 10:15:00
In July, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, launched a ‘first ever’ NHS review of LGBT+ health inequalities.
Migration reaction: Asylum backlog easing but hotel use remains high – government must focus on faster, fairer decisions, says IPPR22/08/2025 09:15:00
IPPR has responded to the migration and asylum statistics from the Home Office and ONS
Stop treating anti-capitalist activism as health science21/08/2025 10:25:00
A new paper from the Institute of Economic Affairs exposes how influential public health academics are using their scientific credentials to promote radical anti-capitalist policies while disguising their activism as objective research.
IEA - Government policies continue to pull inflation higher20/08/2025 13:25:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs CommentS on the inflation data released this morning,
King's Fund - Do we really understand what a healthy weight looks like for all ethnicities?18/08/2025 09:05:00
Population health and prevention are top of the agenda for the and the NHS. To understand whether progress is being made, we need benchmarks for health that can track health across the diversity of our population.
Productivity data reaction: Resist calls to downgrade productivity growth forecast, IPPR warns OBR15/08/2025 10:15:00
Carsten Jung, associate director for economic policy at IPPR, reacted to yesterday’s quarterly productivity statistics from the ONS
Adam Smith Inst - One Third Of Young People Prefer Authoritarianism To Democracy15/08/2025 09:15:00
New polling reveals young people are deeply pessimistic about the future of the UK.
IPPR - GDP reaction: Growth has beaten gloomy expectations, says IPPR14/08/2025 10:20:00
Pranesh Narayanan, senior research fellow at IPPR reacts to today’s quarterly GDP estimates
IPPR - Zero road deaths by 2040, even if it means slower journeys, say majority of public13/08/2025 15:25:00
New research from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and More in Common finds strong public backing for a bold national road safety target – and a willingness to make real changes to achieve it.