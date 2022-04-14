Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR: Rwanda asylum seeker offshoring plan is ‘a recipe for further human rights violations’
Think tank asylum experts also point out that a similar Australian scheme has cost Australian taxpayers around £5.2 billion since 2013
Responding to the government’s plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, Marley Morris, IPPR associate director for migration, trade and communities, said:
“The government’s announcement to set up offshore processing centres in Rwanda is unethical, unsustainable, and likely to come at a huge cost to the UK taxpayer.
“There are serious concerns over Rwanda’s human rights record, including reports of arbitrary detention, torture and degrading treatment, and political imprisonment. Sending vulnerable people who have fled persecution to offshore processing hubs is a recipe for further human rights violations.
“There is also no evidence to show that this method of immigration enforcement is effective. Australia’s policy of offshore detention has become a costly failure. The lack of safe and legal routes for people crossing the Channel means that that any deterrent effect is unlikely to work. This plan will come at an extortionate expense for the government. The Australian system has cost a total of £5.2 billion since 2013, averaging at around £580 million a year.
"Rather than pursuing this inhumane and ineffective plan, the government should secure a new agreement with France on the Channel crossings, expand its safe and legal routes, and invest in a more effective and efficient asylum system.”
CONTACT
Robin Harvey, Senior Digital and Media Officer: 07779 204798 r.harvey@ippr.org
NOTES TO EDITORS
IPPR is the UK’s pre-eminent progressive think tank. With more than 40 staff in offices in London, Manchester, Newcastle and Edinburgh, IPPR is Britain’s only national think tank with a truly national presence. www.ippr.org
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Adam Smith Inst - Wasting Millions of Pounds and Thousands of Lives14/04/2022 16:15:00
Emily Fielder, Head of Communications at the Adam Smith Institute, responded to the news that the Government is introducing offshore processing of asylum seekers in Rwanda
The King's Fund responds to the latest monthly NHS hospital performance data14/04/2022 14:15:00
Danielle Jefferies, Analyst at The King’s Fund commented on the latest monthly NHS hospital performance data
IEA - Britain must eliminate non-tariff barriers to trade, urges new paper14/04/2022 10:25:00
A new paper from the Institute of Economic Affairs, authored by Victoria Hewson, urges Britain to lift regulatory barriers regardless of reciprocity.
JRF - Political inaction means inflation is leaving people in desperate situations13/04/2022 13:15:00
Statement from Chris Birt, Associate Director at JRF
Labour market will soon look a lot more gloomy, says IEA expert13/04/2022 12:15:00
Professor Len Shackleton, labour market expert at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the UK labour market data, published yesterday by the ONS
Work Foundation - Largest fall in living standards on record as inflation outpaces wage growth12/04/2022 12:35:00
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation, responded to the Labour market overview April 2022 released by the Office for National Statistics
UK still on course for growth of at least 1 per cent in Q1, says IEA expert12/04/2022 11:35:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the GDP data, published yesterday by the ONS
IFS - Student loans reform is a leap into the unknown12/04/2022 10:35:00
New analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies of the package of reforms to student loans announced this year shows how we are moving away from a system which redistributes heavily from high to low earning graduates.
IPPR - Revealed: Democracy at risk as just 6 per cent say voters have most influence over political decisions12/04/2022 09:35:00
An alarming collapse of public satisfaction in politicians, the current democratic system and the ability of voters to affect government decisions is revealed by polling for an IPPR report on UK democracy, published recently..