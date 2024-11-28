Think Tanks
IPPR says net zero regulations are not the cause of car makers’ woes
IPPR has reacted to the latest news on Vauxhall’s planned plant closure and other car makers warning of jobs cuts.
Dr George Dibb, IPPR associate director for economic policy, said:
“The market for petrol cars and vans is shrinking but some UK car makers have been slow to realise this. The challenges they now face come from a lack of investment and innovation, not from the regulations that are encouraging them to do that.
“But government also has a role in supporting the private sector. Government rules on electric vehicle sales are driving investment and innovation. However, the government’s industrial strategy should do more to help car manufacturers make this pivot. Consumers need financial support to buy British-made electric vehicles to drive demand for these products and ensure people benefit from the road to net zero.
“Preparing for the future of auto manufacturing in the UK is vital to underpinning economic growth and ensure that we can compete in the products of the future.”
