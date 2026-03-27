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IPPR Scotland has responded to the Scottish government's child poverty statistics
Dave Hawkey, senior research fellow at IPPR Scotland, responded to the Scottish government's child poverty statistics
“The First Minister's repeated commitment to eradicating child poverty is commendable. The policy framework his government has implemented has set Scotland on a different trajectory to the rest of the UK. The Scottish Child Payment in particular makes a real difference.
"But the statistics show there is still a long way to go, and the scale of the challenge is far greater than the government’s current plans.
"One in five children live in poverty. The government’s own modelling shows it is on course to miss its target of bringing the child poverty rate to below 10 per cent by 2030. The goal of ‘eradicating’ child poverty is nowhere near being met. Repeating an aim without a matching policy programme risks deepening public scepticism about whether mainstream politics can genuinely improve people’s lives.
"Reducing child poverty isn’t rocket science: it requires shifting resources to those who need them most, and that means higher spending. Child poverty is not about personal shortcomings – three quarters of children in poverty live in working households.
"With Scotland going into a major election, parties pledging to tackle child poverty must be clear that the issue is a structural feature of an unequal society. Sharing more of our resources through the tax system is a clear route to reining that in. A better society is a more equal society.”
AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS:
Dave Hawkey, senior research fellow, is available for interviews.
CONTACT:
Sukhada Tatke, media and impact officer at IPPR Scotland: s.tatke@ippr.org; 07901169121
NOTES TO EDITORS:
- IPPR Scotland published a blog, looking at why progress has stalled and why reducing child poverty requires a more equal distribution of income.
- IPPR Scotland released a briefing paper last year warning that the government is on track to miss its legally binding 2030 child poverty target unless it provides more social security support to families.
- The Scottish government’s modelling released as part of its child poverty delivery plan earlier this month, anticipates child poverty will be at 18 per cent in 2030. The statistics do not indicate any significant change from that modelling.
- IPPR Scotland shapes public policy in pursuit of a fairer, greener, more prosperous Scotland.
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