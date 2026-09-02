IPPR Scotland responds to Programme for Government

According to the think tank’s initial response, the first minister’s announcement is bold on ambition but lacks a credible implementation plan

Stephen Boyd, IPPR Scotland director, said:

“The first minister’s announcement was not short on ambition. He is correct to prioritse democracy-enhancing local government reform and the long-term sustainability of social care for this Parliament.

“But these issues have been debated ad nausem over 27 years of devolution. It is, therefore, difficult to envisage how any real consensus can be achieved over the next three months.

“Proposals to consolidate public bodies, including health boards and environmental agencies, need to be properly and quickly fleshed out . Past experience suggests that merger costs will be underestimated and savings over-estimated. The key question is: how will these reforms improve delivery for the Scottish people? It has yet to be answered, but the answer is unlikely to be a large saving for the public finances.

“Several new commitments, including the bus fare cap, point to higher spending. Others, including a major projects office and a growth unit, imply more administration. But the first minister made little reference to the already constrained public finances, the government’s commitment to reduce public sector employment, or the trade-offs inherent in delivering new spending.

“There is a significant fiscal challenge, and public services can be better organised. But the first minister has failed to convince us that reorganising public services will have any meaningful impact in addressing the fiscal problem.”

AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW:

Stephen Boyd, director of IPPR Scotland.

Dave Hawkey, senior research fellow at IPPR Scotland.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

IPPR Scotland will publish a detailed analysis of the Programme for Government in the coming days.

IPPR Scotland shapes public policy in pursuit of a fairer, greener, more prosperous Scotland.

Programme for Government 2026 to 2031 - gov.scot