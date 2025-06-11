IPPR Scotland responds to Scotland’s climate statistics for 2023

Yesterday’s emission figures show Scotland’s progress tackling climate change has stalled. Dave Hawkey, senior research fellow at IPPR Scotland, has responded to the statistics of Scotland’s climate mission published yesterday.

Dave Hawkey, senior research fellow, IPPR Scotland said:

“Yesterday’s emission figures are disappointing but hardly surprising. Stalled progress on climate is rooted in inadequate political leadership. The parliament’s recognition of a climate emergency in 2019 was not matched by a step change in policy. Instead, timid piecemeal initiatives crowded out more ambitious ideas. Voters have seen this failure and want more ambitious action.

"We need concrete plans for how we are going to get to net zero safely and fairly: climate missions that set clear objectives and coordinate delivery. What’s the programme to upgrade the heating of every home in Scotland so we stay warm as the gas grid is shut down? What does our food system look like as we give over more of our land to trees and less to sheep and cows? How will we make sure net zero narrows inequalities and doesn’t drive us further apart? The Climate Change Plan, due later this year, will be a litmus test as to whether the parties are willing to step up to solving these defining issues of our generation.”

Opinion polling shows that the majority of Scottish supporters of all parties other than Reform UK would support policies to tackle climate change even if they led to cost and inconvenience: https://www.ippr.org/articles/political-leaders-in-scotland-must-be-bold-on-climate-and-tax