Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR Scotland responds to Scottish government’s scrapping of heat in buildings bill
Scrapping the heat in buildings bill is the wrong decision and puts Scotland’s climate targets even further out of reach. Without legislation there is no credible plan to deliver the massive project of retrofitting clean heat in around 2.5 million homes across Scotland to prepare them for a future without fossil fuels.
That’s not to say the bill was perfect. At its heart there was a massive hole: how to pay for the transition fairly. Our research shows that grants backed up by taxes is far more equitable than leaving households to pay the costs themselves. Instead of scrapping the bill altogether, the Scottish government should lead an upfront conversation about the costs of climate action and how we can cover them collectively.
AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW:
Dave Hawkey, Senior Research Fellow at IPPR Scotland, is available for interviews.
NOTE TO EDITORS:
IPPR Scotland shapes public policy in pursuit of a fairer, greener, more prosperous Scotland.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IPPR - Revealed: Nearly half of UK children with parents born abroad are in poverty10/03/2025 11:15:00
Hundreds of thousands of children in the UK from migrant families are affected by poverty and are being held back in life, according to a new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)
IFG - More work and education in prisons could turn around declining performance10/03/2025 10:15:00
More work and education and increasing access to open prisons could turn around over a decade of strikingly poor prison performance in England and Wales, says a new Institute for Government report, funded by the Nuffield Foundation.
IPPR - Revealed: Tens of thousands of migrant families denied childcare10/03/2025 09:15:00
Tens of thousands of children, with parents subject to ‘no recourse to public funds (NRPF), including some children with British citizenship, are being denied childcare, which is stunting their development, holding back their parents from working, and pushing families into poverty, according to a new report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and Praxis
Work Foundation - Young people not in education, employment or training hits highest level for 10 years03/03/2025 09:15:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to the latest figures on young people not in education, employment or training (February 2025) released by the Office for National Statistics.
CSJ - Rough sleeping surges as numbers reach a new post-pandemic high28/02/2025 11:15:00
Rough sleeping hits a new post-pandemic high. 4,667 were sleeping rough on a single night in Autumn in 2024, up 20 per cent on the previous year and 91 per cent since 2021
Demos - Alongside Starmer’s ‘Build Baby Build’ mantra, Britain’s housing crisis needs ‘Fix Baby Fix’28/02/2025 10:15:00
The message from the Government is clear: we face a housing crisis, and the solution is to ‘build baby build’.
Asylum backlog easing, but hotels still full—government must focus on speed and quality of decisions, says IPPR28/02/2025 09:15:00
IPPR has responded to yesterday’s migration and asylum statistics from the Home Office
The King's Fund responds to resignation of Chief Executive of NHS England26/02/2025 16:15:00
Sarah Woolnough, Chief Executive of The King’s Fund responds to the announcement that Amanda Pritchard will step down as Chief Executive of NHS England