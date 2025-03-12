IPPR Scotland responds to Scottish government’s scrapping of heat in buildings bill

Scrapping the heat in buildings bill is the wrong decision and puts Scotland’s climate targets even further out of reach. Without legislation there is no credible plan to deliver the massive project of retrofitting clean heat in around 2.5 million homes across Scotland to prepare them for a future without fossil fuels.

That’s not to say the bill was perfect. At its heart there was a massive hole: how to pay for the transition fairly. Our research shows that grants backed up by taxes is far more equitable than leaving households to pay the costs themselves. Instead of scrapping the bill altogether, the Scottish government should lead an upfront conversation about the costs of climate action and how we can cover them collectively.

AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEW:

Dave Hawkey, Senior Research Fellow at IPPR Scotland, is available for interviews.

NOTE TO EDITORS:

IPPR Scotland shapes public policy in pursuit of a fairer, greener, more prosperous Scotland.