IPPR Scotland responds to the Minimum Income Guarantee Expert Group’s final report

The Minimum Income Guarantee Expert Group published its final report yesterday, setting out a roadmap to deliver a Minimum Income Guarantee in the longer term.

Responding to it, Stephen Boyd, IPPR Scotland director and member of the expert group, said:

“IPPR Scotland welcomes this important and challenging report which should be priority reading for Scotland’s politicians in the run up to next year’s election.

“We know the damage that poverty and financial insecurity inflicts on families and communities across Scotland. Making progress in all the areas identified in the report will start to help many more people to live full and dignified lives.

“It is incumbent on the Scottish and UK governments to respond to the report’s recommendations as quickly and comprehensively as possible”.

