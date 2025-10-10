Think Tanks
IPPR Scotland responds to the Scottish government’s new climate targets
IPPR Scotland welcomes the new climate targets agreed by the Scottish government.
Dave Hawkey, Senior Research Fellow, IPPR Scotland said:
“In the week we learned renewables have begun to crowd out fossil fuels from the world’s power grids, this decision shows that Scotland is still up for pulling its weight in meeting the climate challenge, despite a record of policy-dithering over the last five years.
“Parliamentarians and the public alike should be in no doubt that a collective effort is required to pick up the pace to reach net zero. We need to shift out of a ‘lifestyle choice’ mindset that sees individuals haphazardly ‘doing their bit’ into a set of systematic programmes. These must bring climate solutions to people, coordinate individual change with upgraded infrastructure and new supply chains, and most importantly offer financial help where cost is a barrier to climate-positive changes.
“To make this a success, the forthcoming climate change plan must be built on sound financial and democratic pillars. That means a clear role for taxes, so we share transition costs fairly rather than leaving individuals to do it alone. It also means a much stronger role for members of the public in decision making so policies that interact with daily life carry the legitimacy of having been designed by the people they affect.”
