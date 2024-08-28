IPPR - Stats reveal stark mobility divide: Wealthiest in England travel far more than poorest amid rising car dependence

Today’s National Travel Survey statistics from the Department for Transport reveal that:

People on the lowest income are far less mobile than the wealthiest in England, or even the average person. Those on a lowest income (by quintile) travelled on average 4,400 miles less in 2023 than people on the highest income, and over 2,300 miles less than the average person. People on the lowest income made over 170 less trips than those on the highest incomes.

Bus usage has not yet returned to pre-pandemiclevels, with long term trends revealing the dire state of England’s bus sector. The average distance travelled per person by bus outside London is still down 31 miles on 2019 levels, and 40 per cent lower than in 2002. In London people are travelling 19 miles less per person by bus than in 2019, with a 17 per cent decline since 2002.

There is a mixed picture for levels of walking, wheeling and cycling.Walking and wheeling are steadily increasing, with 225 miles clocked per person (a 10 per cent increase from 2019). The hoped for post-pandemic boost hasn’t emerged for cycling - the average distance travelled per person by cycling is now lower than in 2019 (47 miles were cycled per person in 2023, compared to 57 miles in 2022 and 54 miles in 2019). Women are more likely to walk then men (women made 13 per cent more walking trips than men) but are less than half as likely to cycle than men (men made 22 cycle trips per person compared to nine trips for women).

The distance travelled by car remains lower than 2019 but continues to climb. Car trips (as a driver and passenger) made up over three quarters (78 per cent) of the average distance travelled per person in 2023. These remain below pre-pandemic levels but have increased by almost 500 miles on average per person since 2022. These increases aren’t compatible with meeting the UK’s 2030 carbon reduction targets. The number of households without access to a car remains relatively stable at 22 per cent. Those on the lowest income are the least likely to have access to a car – 44 per cent of households in the lowest income quintile had no access to a car, compared to 15 per cent in the highest income quintile.

Reacting to today’s data release, Stephen Frost, principal research fellow at IPPR, said:

“These statistics reveal the scale of the challenge the new government has inherited in transport. The transport system is broken. It is currently stacked against the poorest in society and many have limited, or no, access to healthy, sustainable and affordable ways to travel.

“The new transport secretary has rightly said that ‘fixing’ transport is key to the success of all Labour’s missions – including growing the economy, meeting the UK’s climate commitments and improving public health. The government has limited time to achieve these goals and must quickly deliver on its promise of ‘unprecedented levels of funding’ for active travel if it is to keep its targets in reach and make streets safer and more attractive.

“England’s first integrated transport strategy is a welcome opportunity to make transport work better for ordinary people and put in place a long-term plan to tackle the underlying inequalities caused by forced car dependency.”

NOTES TO EDITORS