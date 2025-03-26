IPPR - The future is clean, and the North holds the key

New report calls for Mayoral Industrial Strategy Councils to boost national growth through sustainable manufacturing

The North holds the key to the UK’s economic future - and the government must plan to unlock it. That’s according to research published today by IPPR North.

As the world faces deepening economic instability, protectionism, and an urgent need for climate action, the study shows that regions like the North have the competitive edge needed to rebuild the national economy in a way that is sustainable and fair: That edge is green manufacturing.

According to researchers, the north of England already produces half of England’s renewable energy and provides 36 per cent of all UK jobs in green goods and services. What’s more, the North and Midlands are home to more manufacturing than London and the South East. This manufacturing muscle offers a solid foundation on which to build a national industrial strategy that delivers growth and shares prosperity across the country. The North now offers the opportunity to drive growth that is fair and sustainable by using its considerable industrial strengths as a springboard to competitive green manufacturing industries.

IPPR North is calling for new Mayoral Industrial Strategy Councils, to support and deliver local industrial action. These councils should be chaired by the local Mayor, and include membership from local councils, businesses, trade unions local academics and other experts. The report also recommends that there be regional representation on the national advisory body responsible for coordinating the UK’s industrial strategy.

Without a decisive plan, investment in the big bets, and strong central-regional relationships, researchers warn that the UK risks missing out on the chance to lead in the global green economy, while regional inequalities deepen. Their call to action is clear: invest in clean manufacturing in the North, empower local leaders to deliver, and build a collaborative nationwide industrial strategy that leaves no one behind.

Report author and research fellow at IPPR North, Dr Ryan Swift commented:

“Rachel Reeves was right in her Mais lecture when she said we cannot rely on just a few pockets of the country to drive growth. To do so would be to write off large parts of the country.

“The UK faces a choice: act now to enable our regions to grow the clean industries of the future, or miss a once in a generation opportunity while other countries race ahead.

“The road to prosperity is paved through the North which is already the motor behind the country’s green manufacturing. With an industrial strategy that works with and for regions, we can build a growing economy that not only tackles the climate crisis but also closes the place based inequalities deepened by decades of deindustrialisation.

“A strong relationship between central and regional governments is key to unlocking this potential—delivering optimism, opportunity, and sustainable growth for communities across the UK.”

