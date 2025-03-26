Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR - The future is clean, and the North holds the key
New report calls for Mayoral Industrial Strategy Councils to boost national growth through sustainable manufacturing
The North holds the key to the UK’s economic future - and the government must plan to unlock it. That’s according to research published today by IPPR North.
As the world faces deepening economic instability, protectionism, and an urgent need for climate action, the study shows that regions like the North have the competitive edge needed to rebuild the national economy in a way that is sustainable and fair: That edge is green manufacturing.
According to researchers, the north of England already produces half of England’s renewable energy and provides 36 per cent of all UK jobs in green goods and services. What’s more, the North and Midlands are home to more manufacturing than London and the South East. This manufacturing muscle offers a solid foundation on which to build a national industrial strategy that delivers growth and shares prosperity across the country. The North now offers the opportunity to drive growth that is fair and sustainable by using its considerable industrial strengths as a springboard to competitive green manufacturing industries.
IPPR North is calling for new Mayoral Industrial Strategy Councils, to support and deliver local industrial action. These councils should be chaired by the local Mayor, and include membership from local councils, businesses, trade unions local academics and other experts. The report also recommends that there be regional representation on the national advisory body responsible for coordinating the UK’s industrial strategy.
Without a decisive plan, investment in the big bets, and strong central-regional relationships, researchers warn that the UK risks missing out on the chance to lead in the global green economy, while regional inequalities deepen. Their call to action is clear: invest in clean manufacturing in the North, empower local leaders to deliver, and build a collaborative nationwide industrial strategy that leaves no one behind.
Report author and research fellow at IPPR North, Dr Ryan Swift commented:
“Rachel Reeves was right in her Mais lecture when she said we cannot rely on just a few pockets of the country to drive growth. To do so would be to write off large parts of the country.
“The UK faces a choice: act now to enable our regions to grow the clean industries of the future, or miss a once in a generation opportunity while other countries race ahead.
“The road to prosperity is paved through the North which is already the motor behind the country’s green manufacturing. With an industrial strategy that works with and for regions, we can build a growing economy that not only tackles the climate crisis but also closes the place based inequalities deepened by decades of deindustrialisation.
“A strong relationship between central and regional governments is key to unlocking this potential—delivering optimism, opportunity, and sustainable growth for communities across the UK.”
Notes:
Dr Ryan Swift is available for interview.
Copies of ‘Regional economies: The role of industrial strategy as a pathway to greener growth’ are available on request.
IPPR North is the leading think-tank for the north of England, developing bold ideas for a stronger economy and prosperous places and people. For more information, visit ippr.org/north.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IEA Responds to ASH Report26/03/2025 15:20:00
Dr Christopher Snowdon, Head of Lifestyle Economics at the free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to a new report by Action on Smoking and Health
Work Foundation - Ambitious reforms required to stem the flow of people leaving work due to long-term sickness24/03/2025 11:05:00
The Work Foundation at Lancaster University responded to to the latest announcements from the Government and Sir Charlie Mayfield’s Keep Britain Working Discovery Report.
IFS - Flawed revision wipes £2 trillion off estimates of household wealth24/03/2025 10:05:00
Our new report finds that a major recent revision by the ONS to official estimates of household wealth is fundamentally flawed.
CSJ - Almost half of kids skip lessons during GCSE year, says new analysis24/03/2025 09:05:00
Severe absence almost triple pre-pandemic levels Nearly a quarter of children persistently skip school
Adam Smith Inst - Over Half of Brits Reliant on State for Their Income21/03/2025 10:15:00
According to new analysis by the Adam Smith Institute, 52.1% of British adults are reliant on the state for their livelihood
IFS - Increasing hospital activity alone highly unlikely to be enough to meet NHS 18-week target21/03/2025 09:15:00
The government will more likely than not miss this NHS 18-week waiting time target.
The King's Fund - What could the shift from hospital to community mean for research and innovation in the NHS?19/03/2025 16:20:00
The Wellcome Trust recently published its vision for a research and innovation-powered NHS. The report calls for a renewed focus on research and innovation to be at the heart of the future NHS, positioning ‘research to reality’ as a ‘fourth essential shift’ that needs to sit alongside the government’s much talked-about three shifts (from analogue to digital, sickness to prevention and hospital to community).
IFG - Reforms are needed to ensure better decision making in mayoral combined authorities17/03/2025 10:15:00
Our new report "Making England's 'devolution revolution' a reality" outlines ways to reform decision making in mayoral combined authorities
Government must reform Thatcher-era industrial relations to deliver on promises, says IPPR17/03/2025 09:15:00
The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) is advising the government to reform the Thatcher-era approach to industrial relations by extending fair pay agreements to industries crucial to its national missions