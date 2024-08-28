Think Tanks
IPPR - Urgent government action needed to tackle UK's biodiversity crisis, says new IPPR report
- UK at risk of missing 30x30 commitment of protecting 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030
- IPPR calls for right to roam, crack down on polluters and more funding for farmers
The government must halt and reverse the UK's unprecedented environmental crisis and depleting natural environment, or risk missing key climate targets, says IPPR.
The country ranks among the bottom 10 per cent globally for biodiversity, with only 53 per cent of its biodiversity remaining. Alarmingly, 41 per cent of UK species have experienced significant population decline since 1970.
The situation underscores the urgent need for government-led action to halt the decline and restore the nation’s ecosystems.
The UK government has committed to protecting nature in 30 per cent of the country’s land and sea by 2030. However, with fewer than six years left to meet this critical target and less than 3 per cent of England’s land and 8 per cent of its seas effectively protected, the urgency for transformative action has never been clearer.
The degradation of biodiversity and ecosystems is intricately linked to the UK’s climate goals. As the nation grapples with the dual crises of climate change and ecological decline, restoring nature is essential for reducing emissions, sequestering carbon, and meeting climate targets.
Protecting and restoring nature has a strong progressive legacy in the UK. From the campaigns that led to the creation of National Parks to the conservation areas established in the mid-20th century, nature has been at the heart of social progress. The new government has the opportunity to build on this history by embedding nature recovery into a bold agenda for national renewal.
IPPR has developed a blueprint for the government to restore and protect nature. The plan includes:
- Tackling sewage polluters, by developing legally binding targets and strengthening powers for the Environment Agency to enforce sanctions
- Delivering a fair transition for farmers, through additional funding for environmentally friendly farming in England
- Legislating for a right to roam, expanding rights of responsible access to the English countryside
Joseph Evans, researcher at IPPR, said:
“Britain’s natural landscapes are a source of pride for many of us, but the UK’s nature is in a dire state: biodiversity is failing, species are declining and many people simply don’t have reasonable access to green spaces. The new government has an opportunity to reverse nature’s decline and drive progressive change around the country. Restoring nature must be a cornerstone of the government’s national renewal strategy.”
NOTES TO EDITORS
- The IPPR paper, Delivering Natural Renewal, will be published here: https://www.ippr.org/articles/...;
- Advance copies of the report are available under embargo on request
- IPPR (the Institute for Public Policy Research) is an independent charity working towards a fairer, greener, and more prosperous society. We are researchers, communicators, and policy experts creating tangible progressive change, and turning bold ideas into common sense realities. Working across the UK, IPPR, IPPR North, and IPPR Scotland are deeply connected to the people of our nations and regions, and the issues our communities face. We have helped shape national conversations and progressive policy change for more than 30 years. From making the early case for the minimum wage and tackling regional inequality, to proposing a windfall tax on energy companies, IPPR’s research and policy work has put forward practical solutions for the crises facing society.
