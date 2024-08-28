IPPR - Urgent government action needed to tackle UK's biodiversity crisis, says new IPPR report

UK at risk of missing 30x30 commitment of protecting 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030

IPPR calls for right to roam, crack down on polluters and more funding for farmers

The government must halt and reverse the UK's unprecedented environmental crisis and depleting natural environment, or risk missing key climate targets, says IPPR.

The country ranks among the bottom 10 per cent globally for biodiversity, with only 53 per cent of its biodiversity remaining. Alarmingly, 41 per cent of UK species have experienced significant population decline since 1970.

The situation underscores the urgent need for government-led action to halt the decline and restore the nation’s ecosystems.

The UK government has committed to protecting nature in 30 per cent of the country’s land and sea by 2030. However, with fewer than six years left to meet this critical target and less than 3 per cent of England’s land and 8 per cent of its seas effectively protected, the urgency for transformative action has never been clearer.

The degradation of biodiversity and ecosystems is intricately linked to the UK’s climate goals. As the nation grapples with the dual crises of climate change and ecological decline, restoring nature is essential for reducing emissions, sequestering carbon, and meeting climate targets.

Protecting and restoring nature has a strong progressive legacy in the UK. From the campaigns that led to the creation of National Parks to the conservation areas established in the mid-20th century, nature has been at the heart of social progress. The new government has the opportunity to build on this history by embedding nature recovery into a bold agenda for national renewal.

IPPR has developed a blueprint for the government to restore and protect nature. The plan includes:

Tackling sewage polluters, by developing legally binding targets and strengthening powers for the Environment Agency to enforce sanctions

Delivering a fair transition for farmers, through additional funding for environmentally friendly farming in England

Legislating for a right to roam, expanding rights of responsible access to the English countryside

Joseph Evans, researcher at IPPR, said:

“Britain’s natural landscapes are a source of pride for many of us, but the UK’s nature is in a dire state: biodiversity is failing, species are declining and many people simply don’t have reasonable access to green spaces. The new government has an opportunity to reverse nature’s decline and drive progressive change around the country. Restoring nature must be a cornerstone of the government’s national renewal strategy.”

