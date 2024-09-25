IPPR urges Starmer to be bold to deliver decade of national renewal

IPPR has reacted to Keir Starmer’s speech at the Labour Party conference.

Harry Quilter-Pinner, IPPR’s interim executive director, said:

“Keir Starmer today set out his vision for a decade of national renewal and what it could deliver for working people across the UK – higher wages, better health, safer streets, more opportunity and a greener future.

“The new government faces a tough inheritance after a decade of austerity and division. But it has made a promising start, including policies such as the green prosperity plan, the national wealth fund and devolving more power to places across the country – all of which IPPR has long argued for.

“With the Budget fast approaching, the government will need to be bold – matching the ambition of its missions with the fiscal firepower and radical reform needed to unlock growth, drive rapid decarbonisation and modernise our public services.”

Keir Starmer speech at Labour Party Conference 2024