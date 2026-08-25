IPPR welcomes major new investment in council and social housing

IPPR has responded to yesterday’s announcement of funding by the prime minister and secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, Angela Rayner.

Maya Singer Hobbs, senior research fellow at IPPR, said:

“The country desperately needs more genuinely affordable homes, so this investment in social housing is hugely welcome. Building more council and social rent homes is essential for tackling homelessness, reducing household reliance on poor quality temporary accommodation, and giving more families the security of a good quality, permanent home.

“The government is right to prioritise social rent and council homes when allocating subsequent funding rounds., With record numbers of families stuck in temporary accommodation, this will ensure that public money is being spent where it’s most needed.”

NOTES TO EDITORS

IPPR is the UK’s most influential think tank, with dozens of alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. IPPR is an independent charity which has seconded staff to government departments including DHSC and DESNZ to support ministers on crucial policies such as the 10-year health plan and the industrial strategy: www.ippr.org

Historic council housebuilding comeback to help families ...