Think Tanks
|Printable version
IPPR welcomes major new investment in council and social housing
IPPR has responded to yesterday’s announcement of funding by the prime minister and secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, Angela Rayner.
Maya Singer Hobbs, senior research fellow at IPPR, said:
“The country desperately needs more genuinely affordable homes, so this investment in social housing is hugely welcome. Building more council and social rent homes is essential for tackling homelessness, reducing household reliance on poor quality temporary accommodation, and giving more families the security of a good quality, permanent home.
“The government is right to prioritise social rent and council homes when allocating subsequent funding rounds., With record numbers of families stuck in temporary accommodation, this will ensure that public money is being spent where it’s most needed.”
NOTES TO EDITORS
IPPR is the UK’s most influential think tank, with dozens of alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. IPPR is an independent charity which has seconded staff to government departments including DHSC and DESNZ to support ministers on crucial policies such as the 10-year health plan and the industrial strategy: www.ippr.org
Historic council housebuilding comeback to help families ...
Latest News from
Think Tanks
The King's Fund - Have we kicked the habit? The rise of youth vaping and the next phase of tobacco control25/08/2026 15:20:00
Smoking among young adults has fallen dramatically over the last decade and that success deserves recognition. In 2000 around a third of 16–24 year olds were active smokers in England. By 2024 that figure had fallen to just 8.6%, the largest decline of any adult age group.
Demos - Devolution done wrong risks a democratic black hole24/08/2026 10:15:00
Devolution has huge potential. It has the potential to drive economic growth, empowering local leaders to develop strategies that are right for their local areas and their economies and encouraging the economies of coordination needed to unlock opportunity and tackle the NEETs crisis. It has the potential to revitalise our public services, enabling local areas to deliver joined up, preventative, people-centered services.
Sam Freedman to chair IPPR advisory council on young people24/08/2026 09:15:00
IPPR has announced the advisory council for its landmark programme of research aimed at improving the lives of young people.
The King's Fund - What can England learn from public health policy in Wales?19/08/2026 15:20:00
Devolution is back in fashion in England. Yet health and wider policy have been devolved to the home nations since 1999, creating opportunities to learn from the different choices each nation has made on policies that affect the public’s health.
The King's Fund responds to Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) investigation into Advice and Guidance (A&G)19/08/2026 14:10:00
Beccy Baird, Senior Fellow for Primary Care at The King’s Fund responds to the Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) investigation into Advice and Guidance (A&G).
Record temporary accommodation figures demand housing-led response, says IPPR17/08/2026 10:15:00
IPPR has responded to the homelessness statistics from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
IPPR - Workers most likely to fall behind on bills at risk of being left behind by government's zero-hours reforms17/08/2026 09:15:00
Workers without fixed hours who regularly work between 20 and 30 hours a week are 73 per cent more likely to be behind on bills than comparable workers on fixed-hours contracts, according to new analysis by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)
IPPR - Revealed: £1 in every £5 of future generations’ taxes set to go on debt interest14/08/2026 10:05:00
Future generations are on track to see one in every five pounds of government revenue swallowed up by debt interest, according to new analysis by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR)