IPPR - Zero road deaths by 2040, even if it means slower journeys, say majority of public
- 56 per cent of the public supports a national target to eliminate road deaths and serious injuries by 2040
- 87 per cent of daily drivers would accept a journey delay if it made roads safer
- IPPR calls for a national ‘Vision Zero’ strategy, backed by investment in local transport and a comprehensive ‘safe system’ approach
New research from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and More in Common finds strong public backing for a bold national road safety target – and a willingness to make real changes to achieve it.
The findings highlight that safety is a top public concern, ranking ahead of speed or convenience, and second only to cost as a factor in people’s daily journeys. The public supports a broad ‘safe system’ approach to road danger, including better crossings, safer school streets, and reduced speed limits.
A clear majority want the government to act: 56 per cent support a 'Vision Zero' target to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on Britain’s roads by 2040, with just 13 per cent opposed. This is true across supporters of all political parties, including Conservatives and Reform. Support is even higher in London - one of the first cities in Britain to introduce a reduction strategy, and where TfL has introduced an extensive network of 20mph roads.
The public is ready to back meaningful policy changes - and even make trade-offs - to make roads safer. Some 87 per cent of daily drivers say they would accept some form of delay to their typical journeys to make roads safer, challenging the assumption that safety measures will be unpopular with motorists.
The research also reveals a wider public appetite for serious, people-first transport investment:
- People are more annoyed at shortcomings in public transport than at potholes: Among those who said they were dissatisfied with transport in their local area, more selected the poor availability of buses (53 per cent) and poor reliability of public transport (39 per cent) as a top reason for this dissatisfaction than selected the poor conditions of roads, including potholes, (33 per cent).
- Buses matter most locally: Good bus services are the top reason for local satisfaction in transport; lack of buses is the main reason for dissatisfaction.
- Better buses beat new roads: All income groups prioritise improving public transport quality and affordability; new roads are seen as having low importance for those on low incomes, and are only seen as being of similar importance to public transport improvements among the highest earners.
Stephen Frost, head of transport policy at IPPR, said:
“People want the government to take the lead on making our roads safer. They’re ready for bold action to stop deaths and serious injuries, and they’re willing to make trade-offs to get there. This is a real opportunity for ministers to match public ambition with delivery. We can cut road deaths, boost public confidence, and improve everyday journeys – but only if government listens to what people are actually asking for.”
Chris Annous, associate at More in Common, said:
“This research demonstrates that Britons take a practical, not political approach to their views on transport.
Focused on their concerns over their everyday journeys and local communities, rather than their political outlooks, Britons of all stripes are more supportive of bold and substantive policies to improve road safety than many in Westminster give them credit for.”
Stephen Frost, the report’s author, and Sam Alvis, associate director for environment, energy security and nature and head of IPPR’s Fair Transition Unit, are available for interview
NOTES TO EDITORS
- The IPPR research, Everyday concerns: What people want from transport, by Stephen Frost, will be published at 0001 on Wednesday August 13. It will be available for download at: https://www.ippr.org/articles/everyday-concerns-what-people-want-from-transport
- Advance copies of the research and full opinion polling slide deck are available under embargo on request
- Polling was undertaken by More in Common using an online panel. Fieldwork was carried out between 01-04 April, 11-14 April and 10-12 May 2025. The sample sizes for each round of polling were over 2,000 (2,071, 2,277 and 2,094 respectively). Respondents have been weighted according to age/sex interlocked, region, and ethnicity, education and GE2024 vote. Results can be considered representative of GB adults.
- Alongside standard socio-demographics this briefing also refers to seven British segments based on More in Common’s core beliefs model.
- IPPR is the UK’s most influential think tank, with alumni in Downing Street, the cabinet and parliament. We are the ideas factory behind many of the current government’s flagship policies, including changes to fiscal rules, the creation of a National Wealth Fund, GB Energy, devolution, and reforms to the NHS. IPPR is an independent charity which has seconded staff to government departments including DHSC and DESNZ to support ministers on crucial policies such as the 10-year health plan and the industrial strategy: www.ippr.org
