Iran conflict

Impacts for Scotland to be considered.

A cross-government group has been established by the Scottish Government to consider the impacts of the ongoing conflict in Iran and the surrounding region for Scotland.

The group’s priorities include ensuring close co-ordination with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on consular support for any Scottish residents living, working or travelling through impacted countries.

It will also provide advice to Ministers on the potential economic impacts of the conflict for people and businesses in Scotland, as well as any steps to be taken to reassure different affected communities around the country.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said:

“People across Scotland will be deeply concerned about the unfolding situation in Iran and the surrounding countries impacted by this conflict. “At the First Minister’s request, officials across government are working at pace to understand and mitigate any impacts that this conflict may have for Scots at home and abroad. This also includes any steps which can be taken to reassure different affected communities around the country. “The Scottish Government remains in close contact with the UK Government for updates on this situation as it unfolds. In the meantime it is important to monitor official updates and follow any advice from the FCDO, which has asked British nationals in Bahrain, Israel, Palestine, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to register their presence, to ensure they receive the latest updates.”

Background:

Foreign Office travel advice updates – GOV.UK

British nationals should register their presence with the FCDO at the following links:

Anyone in these countries can also seek consular support from their closest British embassy, high commission or consulate: Consular assistance: how the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office provides support - GOV.UK

In the UK, the FCDO can be contacted on +44 (0)20 7008 5000.