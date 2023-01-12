Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Iran: Foreign Secretary calls on the Iranian regime to halt the execution of Alireza Akbari
The Foreign Secretary has urged the Iranian authorities to release British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:
Iran must halt the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari and immediately release him.
This is a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has total disregard for human life.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/iran-foreign-secretary-calls-on-the-iranian-regime-to-halt-the-execution-of-alireza-akbari
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK Government position on Venezuela12/01/2023 16:35:00
FCDO Minister for Americas & Caribbean, David Rutley, gave a Written Ministerial Statement on Venezuela on 12 January 2023.
UK voices full support to 2023 OSCE Chair North Macedonia: UK statement to the OSCE12/01/2023 12:20:00
Ambassador Neil Bush stresses that the OSCE is now needed more than ever and reaffirms UK's strong support to North Macedonia as incoming 2023 OSCE Chair.
Colombia remains an example to the world of the transformative potential of dialogue and leadership12/01/2023 11:05:00
Minister for Americas and the Caribbean David Rutley gave a statement at the UN Security Council meeting on Colombia
Foreign Secretary in Belfast as progress is made on NI Protocol11/01/2023 16:10:00
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly meets political and business leaders in Belfast as progress is made on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
North Korea missile launch, 1 January 2023: FCDO statement03/01/2023 09:10:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has issued a statement after North Korea launched a ballistic missile.
G7 statement on the Taliban banning Afghan women from aid work29/12/2022 10:05:00
Joint statement from G7 Foreign Ministers on the Taliban’s ban on Afghan women working for NGOs
North Korea: UK spokesperson response to firing of two short-range ballistic missiles23/12/2022 14:20:00
North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles from its capital Pyongyang's Sunan area on Friday, according to reports by the South Korean military.
Agreement reached between Italy and UK on exchange of driving licences without a test23/12/2022 12:20:00
The UK and Italy have signed today an agreement for the exchange of driving licences without the need to take a test.