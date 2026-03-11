Iran War Delivers a Tough Lesson in Hard Power to the UK

Aside from policy differences with the US, the UK’s Armed Forces’ size and capacity make difficult any large UK involvement in war with Iran.

The outbreak of a new war in the Middle East has led to questions about the UK's relevance in international affairs. Alongside debates about legality and politics there are some hard truths about military power and the reality of the readiness of the UK's armed forces. Pressure is growing for the deployment of more UK forces to the region and direct involvement in strikes, but the government will need to answer difficult questions about prioritisation and the effect that it might be trying to achieve. The consequence is that as much as intent and policy drive UK involvement, the practical realities will constrain what the UK can do.

The UK’s Regional Military Presence

The foundations for the UK’s military presence in the Middle East are relationships with the US and other regional states. This manifests in the UK having air and maritime component commands collocated with US facilities in Qatar and Bahrain, as well as a naval support facility in Bahrain, a large naval logistics facility at Duqm port in Oman, and a facility at the Al Minhad Airbase in the UAE.

The network of bases and facilities is augmented by the Sovereign Base Areas on Cyprus, which together provide a home for: forces operating in the region; a variety of training teams; exercises and short- or long-term deployments that include personnel specialising in air defence present in Iraq and Saudi Arabia; the operation to counter Daesh (Op SHADER); and involvement in various coalitions, often with a maritime focus.

There is of course also a network of defence attaches across the region, and the UK’s large commercial and military presence in Saudi Arabia.

