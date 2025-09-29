Iran’s nuclear escalation is a threat to international peace and security: UK Explanation of Vote at the UN Security Council

Statement given recently (26 September 2025) by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Iran.

The United Kingdom voted against the draft resolution.

First, as this Council knows, Iran is defying the global non-proliferation regime. Iran’s nuclear escalation, as detailed in over 60 IAEA reports over the past six years, is a threat to international peace and security.

Iran’s actions mean that the IAEA is unable to confirm that Iran’s nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful. Among the steps Iran has taken is the accumulation of a High Enriched Uranium stockpile which lacks any credible civilian justification and is unprecedented for a state without a nuclear weapons programme.

Second, we have engaged tirelessly in diplomatic efforts to resolve concerns and bring Iran back into compliance with its commitments under the JCPoA.

We regret that Iran has continued to block progress in recent months. This includes failing to resume full cooperation with the IAEA and giving no clarity on when inspections to all nuclear sites can resume.

The IAEA has also not had access to the High Enriched Uranium stockpile for over three months, nor has Iran provided the reports required by the IAEA on the status of the stockpile.

It is also clear from the Supreme Leader’s public remarks this week that Iran is not willing to consider direct negotiations with the US.

As a result, this Council does not have the necessary assurance that there is a clear path to a swift diplomatic solution.

Third, in its vote last week, this Council fulfilled the necessary steps of the snapback process set out in resolution 2231.

Therefore, UN sanctions targeting Iranian proliferation will be re-imposed this weekend. All Member States are obliged to fully comply with these sanctions, as required by the UN Charter.

The United Kingdom remains committed to pursuing a diplomatic solution that ensures Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, while maintaining Iran’s right to a civil nuclear programme in line with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Our commitment to diplomacy remains steadfast and is not exhausted. We stand ready to continue discussions with Iran on a diplomatic solution to address international concerns about its nuclear programme. In turn, this could allow for the lifting of sanctions in the future.