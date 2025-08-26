RUSI
Iraq Assists in Lebanon’s Captagon Raid: The Signals
Iraq’s role in a major Captagon raid in Lebanon underscores its regional security ambitions and its Prime Minister’s bid to balance Washington and Tehran amid looming economic strains.
The dismantling of one of the Middle East’s largest Captagon factories in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley in mid-July highlights both the scale of regional narcotics production and the emerging role of Iraq’s intelligence services in countering transnational organised crime.
The operation illustrates the convergence of security and public health threats posed by synthetic drug production, while also signalling Iraq’s ambition to project regional security influence, beyond its traditional focus on countering the Islamic State group (IS).
Yet, Iraq’s participation in the Captagon-busting operation in Lebanon, and in another operation in Syria in the same month, carries broader geopolitical implications than the raid itself. This analysis predicates three intersecting arguments to explain Baghdad’s public announcement:
First, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani is signalling to Washington and allied European capitals that Iraq is willing, even if symbolically, to cooperate with the US-backed Lebanese government on regional security issues. Such cooperation could indirectly challenge the interests of Iran’s allied networks, including Hezbollah.
Second, Sudani is positioning himself for a second term, where cultivating goodwill in Washington is essential against several other possible candidates. Put simply, the Iraqi prime minister is demonstrating that he can engage pragmatically with the United States. While Sudani may not secure a second term, he is raising the bar for his potential successor to cooperate with Washington.
Third, Iraq faces looming economic headwinds in 2026. Oil prices are projected to average around $60 per barrel in 2026, according to Morgan Stanley’s forecasts, raising the prospect of fiscal strain. To avert a crisis, Iraq may need IMF assistance, support that hinges on US backing. Sudani’s message is therefore one of pre-emptive goodwill, signalling more alignment with Washington before economic pressures intensify.
Taking these three points together, Iraq appears intent on hedging its bets. Baghdad seeks to avoid being locked into Iran’s orbit at a time when Israel and the Gulf states are emerging as resilient military and economic powerhouses in a changing regional order. This does not necessarily signal Iraq’s alignment with the United States and its regional allies. Rather, under Sudani’s leadership, Iraq is employing selective anti-militia measures and counter-narcotics initiatives as gestures towards Washington.
