RUSI
|Printable version
Iraq Elections Return Incumbents, Testing US and Iranian Influence
Iraq's elections make ponderous a status quo Washington and Tehran seek to preserve; manoeuvring politicians make work for external powers contesting the fate of Iraq's Iran-backed militia groups.
Iraq’s November national elections positioned incumbent Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development Coalition (RDC) as the leading party in federal Iraq, and provided more seats for coalitions and parties within the Shia Coordination Framework, the alliance that backs Sudani’s government.
The pre-election period was marked by extensive vote-buying and the use of sectarian fearmongering, both of which shaped campaign tactics across several constituencies, amid historically-low levels of political violence.
The Shia political actors in the Framework have vast influence in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), the country’s state-sanctioned Iran-backed paramilitary umbrella. Those winning political entities include ex-PM and Dawa Party leader Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law (SoL), Qais al-Khazali’s Sadiqon-AAH paramilitary, Hadi Al-Ameri’s Badr Organisation paramilitary and Ammar Al-Hakim’s State Forces Alliance, among others. While Sudani is member of the RDC, there are roughly even chances that he will part paths with it, depending on his negotiations with other Framework member parties.
Voter participation defied prevailing expectations, with a reported turnout of 56% in 2025 marking an advance on 2021’s election turnout of 43%.
The heightened participation rate was achieved despite the continued boycott of the widely popular National Shia Current led by Muqtada al-Sadr. Sadr withdrew from the electoral process, yet as his voting base compliantly updated their biometric voting cards in the months prior to polling day, this update contributed to the elevated voter turnout.
In the Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) performed strongly against rivals, while the Taqaddum gained the highest votes in Baghdad and Sunni parts of Iraq.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/iraq-elections-return-incumbents-testing-us-and-iranian-influence
Latest News from
RUSI
Iskander: An Improved Russian Missile Tests Ukraine’s Air Defence20/11/2025 14:25:00
Russia has reportedly modified its Iskander 9M723 ballistic missiles making them harder to intercept. The causes are unclear, but the impact on Ukraine is not.
Japan’s Stance on Taiwan’s Security is Good for the Status Quo and Asian Security19/11/2025 09:25:00
Far from making a ‘reckless’ commitment likely to escalate tension, by checking Beijing’s hubristic tendencies, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may have done us all a favour.
Huawei's ‘Spare Tyre 2.0’ and the Limits of US Sanctions18/11/2025 14:25:00
How mini-lateral export control frameworks among key technology-supplying nations can put a slow puncture into Huawei’s ‘Spare Tyre’ of entities created to counter US sanctions.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict and the Question of Cross-Border Terrorism13/11/2025 14:25:00
The latest round of Pakistan-Afghanistan violence and negotiations highlights how Pakistan’s cyclical policy failures and Afghan Taliban’s tolerance for terrorist havens threaten to derail any prospects for durable peace in the region.
Russia’s Enduring Grip on Syria12/11/2025 14:25:00
Despite Assad’s fall, Russia retains influence through debt leverage, military basing and security mediation.
Testing the Limits: Expanding the Reach of UK Sanctions10/11/2025 14:25:00
A double-win before the UK Supreme Court should embolden the Foreign Office, if they can take the public with them.
Turkey’s Call to Act and Israel’s Red Line: Ankara’s Role in Gaza07/11/2025 14:25:00
Ankara’s engagement in Gaza may create conditions conducive to de-escalation and a gradual recalibration of Turkish-Israeli relations.
Deconstructing Russia’s Plans for Greater Eurasia: Where Theory Meets Supply Chains06/11/2025 14:25:00
As Russia cements its broader foreign policy plans for a Greater Eurasia, the role of Belarus and North Korea will be instrumental in turning theory into supply-chain practice.