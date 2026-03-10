Iraq's Top Shia Cleric Denounces the War Against Iran, But Implies Moderation

Sistani has issued a layered statement addressing the war against Iran.

The recent statement issued by the office of Ali al-Sistani, the leading cleric of Iraq’s Najaf religious establishment, condemning the ongoing military attacks on Iran, carries significance that extends beyond its immediate wording. Public interventions by Sistani on interstate conflicts are rare and, when they occur, they typically signal deeper concerns about regional stability, international order and Iraq’s own position within unfolding crises.

In this case, the statement offers more than a moral condemnation of war. It reflects Najaf’s longstanding political doctrine, sends signals to regional and international actors, and may also serve as a message directed inward toward Iraqi political and armed groups.

